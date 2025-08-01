NEWS Is Judge Judy a Real Judge? Here's Why She's a Legal Powerhouse Despite Retiring Years Ago Source: MEGA Judge Judy Sheindlin retired but remains a legal icon after decades on the bench. OK! Staff Aug. 1 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Judy Sheindlin has resolved disputes in her TV courtroom for nearly three decades, earning a reputation as a no-nonsense arbiter. As the highest-paid judge on television, she first captivated audiences on Judge Judy from 1996 to 2021, and now brings her wisdom to Judy Justice, which debuted in 2022. She's back with her latest venture, Justice on Trial, available starting July 21.

Article continues below advertisement

While Sheindlin serves as an entertainer on TV, her roots run deep in the legal system. A former New York judge, she presided over cases in Manhattan's family court for years. It was her matter-of-fact demeanor that caught the interest of both Los Angeles Times and 60 Minutes early in her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Judge Judy/YOUTUBE Judge Judy Sheindlin returns with her new show, 'Justice on Trial.'

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to her preference, Sheindlin told People in February that her role as a family court judge holds greater significance for her. "Being a judge in a courtroom in the family court... it's probably the most worthwhile work that you do," she shared. "[But] television judging is a lot more fun, a lot less work, and you take a lot fewer Tylenol than you do in family court."

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'Judge Judy' About?

Judge Judy is an arbitration-based television court show featuring retired Judge Judy Sheindlin. In both Judge Judy and Judy Justice, Sheindlin hears disputes and makes binding decisions based on testimony. As an arbitrator, she acts as a neutral party, and the contestants consent to abide by her rulings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Judge Judy's 'Justice on Trial' reexamines eight cases with reenactments and legal insight.

Article continues below advertisement

Her new series, Justice on Trial, revisits eight cases with controversial endings, complete with reenactments and real attorneys providing insight.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her illustrious career, Sheindlin snagged three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program for Judge Judy in 2013, 2016 and 2017. Judy Justice earned the same accolade in 2022 and 2024, while she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006 and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Judge Judy Study Law?

Sheindlin graduated with a juris doctorate from New York Law School in 1965. Prior to that, she attended American University's Washington College of Law, where she was the only woman in a class of over 120. After completing her education, she began her legal career at a cosmetics firm as a law associate.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, she has given back generously, donating $5 million for full scholarships to 10 women attending New York Law School annually starting in 2022. This scholarship fund helps with tuition and book expenses, as well as offering summer fellowships after the first year of law school.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Judge Judy Sheindlin graduated with a juris doctorate from New York Law School in 1965.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Judge Judy a Real Judge?

While Judge Judy operates as an arbitrator on her show, she is indeed a retired justice. She began her career as an assistant prosecutor in Manhattan Family Court in 1972, tackling cases of child abuse, domestic violence, and juvenile crime. In 1982, Mayor Ed Koch appointed her as a family court judge, later promoting her to supervising judge in 1986.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Her distinctive approach on the bench captured the attention of media outlets, earning her critical features and ultimately leading to the groundbreaking Judge Judy series after she retired from family court.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Judge Judy Handle Real Cases?

Absolutely, Sheindlin presides over real cases as an arbitrator. Though she is not affiliated with any court system and operates her show outside traditional judicial guidelines, Sheindlin rules on actual disputes. She is not bound by civil procedure or evidence regulations and adjudicates cases at her discretion.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with WDRB in October 2012, Judge Judy's executive producer Randy Douthitt revealed how cases are selected. "We have approximately 60 to 65 researchers across the country that go into courts and because of the Freedom of Information Act, we can Xerox those cases and they're sent back to the producers," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

The producers then reach out to the parties involved, seeking cases with emotional stories that lend themselves to the show's format.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Judge Judy's Decisions Binding?

Yes, Judge Judy's decisions are indeed binding. The parties involved agree to accept her ruling and forgo pursuing any further legal action. Before entering the show, both parties sign a waiver confirming they will uphold the arbitrator's decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Moreover, all travel expenses for parties appearing on the show are covered, and if the plaintiff wins, the show pays the settlement, not the defendant. Because the cases are resolved through arbitration, there's no official record on the defendant's history if the judgment favors the plaintiff.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Forbes' currently estimates Judge Judy Sheindlin's net worth at $580 million.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Judge Judy's Salary?

Sheindlin's success on television has skyrocketed her salary to a reported $47 million per year as of 2018. Forbes currently estimates her net worth at around $580 million.

Article continues below advertisement

At the beginning of her law career, however, Sheindlin faced financial challenges while raising five children with her husband, fellow judge Jerry Sheindlin. When CBS tapped her for the show in 1996, her expectations were more modest. "I was hoping we would have a three- or four-year run and that my husband and I would be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment one block off the beach in Florida as a retirement place," she recalled in June 2023.