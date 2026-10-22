Judi Dench, 91, Reveals Heartbreaking Reason She Can No Longer Act After Decades in Hollywood: 'I Can't Read Anymore'

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Judi Dench revealed that her deteriorating eyesight has left her unable to continue acting, bringing a painful change to a career spanning decades in Hollywood and theater. "I can't be on stage. I can't do a play anymore. I can't do a film anymore. I can't read any more," the 91-year-old actress said on Thursday, October 22. The Oscar winner has lived with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) since her diagnosis in 2012. Although the condition has increasingly affected her independence and professional life, Dench recently rejected suggestions that she should retire.

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Dench Reveals How Her Eyesight Affects Her Everyday Life

Source: MEGA Dench admitted she can no longer recognize faces, often mistaking strangers for people she knows.

The Shakespeare in Love star explained how her vision loss has made even familiar social interactions difficult. Dench told Barnett she could not see her "face at all," describing how she sometimes mistakes strangers for people she knows. "I go up to lots of the wrong people and give them an almost hug and say, 'Oh sorry, didn't realize,'" she shared. The actress also discussed how her condition has changed her experience. "They said this summer was absolutely sensational with bluebells; I couldn't see one," she said. "But I know what my trees look like, and part of it is in my memory and part of it is about hopefully what I can make out," Dench added.

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Dench's Struggle With Macular Degeneration

Source: MEGA Dench was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012, a condition that also affected her mother.

Dench's latest disclosure follows years of publicly discussing the challenges of living with AMD. "It's the most terrible shock to the system," she admitted. "It's terrible to be so dependent on people." Her difficulties have since extended beyond reading scripts and performing, affecting her ability to navigate public spaces without assistance. During an appearance in November 2025, Dench explained why she could no longer attend events by herself, saying she would otherwise "walk into something."

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Dench Rejects Retirement Rumors

Source: MEGA Dench dismissed retirement speculation, insisting that her age should not determine when she stops working.

Despite the limitations imposed by her condition, Dench has made it clear that she does not appreciate being told to step away from her career. "[While aging], you have to contend with people asking, 'When are you going to retire?' or, 'Isn't it about time you put your feet up?' No, it bloody well isn't," she declared. Dench also expressed frustration with labels that she believes place unnecessary expectations on older people, including the description "national treasure." She said she would like to "banish" the words "retire," "vintage" and "old" from conversations about aging.

Dench Spills How She Wants to Spend Her Life

Source: MEGA Dench said she admires Newton Blick, who remains active.