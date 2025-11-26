'Hopeless' Judi Dench, 90, Reveals She 'Can't See' or 'Recognize Friends' Anymore Due to Worsening Eye Condition

Article continues below advertisement

Judi Dench is feeling "hopeless" at age 90 due to her worsening eyesight. The famed English actress revealed she "can't see" and is no longer able to "recognize friends" more than a decade after she was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012. According to the National Eye Institute, the disease causes blurring in your central vision and is the leading cause of vision loss for older adults. While it doesn't cause complete blindness, losing your central vision can make individuals have a hard time seeing faces, reading, driving or completing close-up tasks like cooking or fixing things around the house.

Source: MEGA Judi Dench admitted she can no longer 'recognize friends.'

Dench gave an update on her poor health during an appearance on ITV News alongside her longtime friend and Macbeth costar Sir Ian McKellen. During a conversation to promote a new Shakespeare teaching resource, Dench said she hadn't appeared on camera in recent years because she "can't see anymore." McKellen kindly supported Dench, noting, "We can see you."

Judi Dench Says Her Eye Condition Is Why She Can No Longer Do Films

Source: MEGA Judi Dench joked about going up to strangers since she 'can't see.'

"Yes and I can see your outline and I know you so well with your Macbeth scarf. But I can't recognize anyone," she responded. "People think 'oh get her, she's got very grand' but it's because I can't see. I can't see the television, can't see to read." McKellen continued to make light of the situation, as he asked Dench: "Do you go up to total strangers and just say to them 'lovely to see you again.?'" "Yes sometimes!" Dench admitted while letting out a laugh.

Judi Dench Feels 'Hopeless' as Her Vision Drastically Worsens

Source: MEGA Judi Dench is no longer able to see what happens when she's at the theatre.

Dench previously made comments about her failing vision while speaking at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds earlier in November. "I can't see any more," she confessed. "When I go to the theatre, I can’t see. Hopeless." The Skyfall star noted she had to make someone give her a play-by-play when watching her friend Celia Imrie's role on BBC’s Celebrity Traitors series. "Somebody told me what was happening. I want to hear the dirt that went on," the Academy Award winner quipped.

Judi Dench Was Diagnosed With Age-Related Macular Degeneration in 2012

Source: MEGA Judi Dench said her mom suffered from the same disease.