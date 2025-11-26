or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Judi Dench
OK LogoHEALTH

'Hopeless' Judi Dench, 90, Reveals She 'Can't See' or 'Recognize Friends' Anymore Due to Worsening Eye Condition

Photo of Judi Dench.
Source: MEGA

Judi Dench was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012.

Profile Image

Nov. 26 2025, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Judi Dench is feeling "hopeless" at age 90 due to her worsening eyesight.

The famed English actress revealed she "can't see" and is no longer able to "recognize friends" more than a decade after she was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012.

According to the National Eye Institute, the disease causes blurring in your central vision and is the leading cause of vision loss for older adults. While it doesn't cause complete blindness, losing your central vision can make individuals have a hard time seeing faces, reading, driving or completing close-up tasks like cooking or fixing things around the house.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Judi Dench admitted she can no longer 'recognize friends.'
Source: MEGA

Judi Dench admitted she can no longer 'recognize friends.'

Dench gave an update on her poor health during an appearance on ITV News alongside her longtime friend and Macbeth costar Sir Ian McKellen.

During a conversation to promote a new Shakespeare teaching resource, Dench said she hadn't appeared on camera in recent years because she "can't see anymore."

McKellen kindly supported Dench, noting, "We can see you."

Article continues below advertisement

Judi Dench Says Her Eye Condition Is Why She Can No Longer Do Films

Image of Judi Dench joked about going up to strangers since she 'can't see.'
Source: MEGA

Judi Dench joked about going up to strangers since she 'can't see.'

"Yes and I can see your outline and I know you so well with your Macbeth scarf. But I can't recognize anyone," she responded. "People think 'oh get her, she's got very grand' but it's because I can't see. I can't see the television, can't see to read."

McKellen continued to make light of the situation, as he asked Dench: "Do you go up to total strangers and just say to them 'lovely to see you again.?'"

"Yes sometimes!" Dench admitted while letting out a laugh.

MORE ON:
Judi Dench

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Judi Dench Feels 'Hopeless' as Her Vision Drastically Worsens

Image of Judi Dench is no longer able to see what happens when she's at the theatre.
Source: MEGA

Judi Dench is no longer able to see what happens when she's at the theatre.

Dench previously made comments about her failing vision while speaking at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds earlier in November.

"I can't see any more," she confessed. "When I go to the theatre, I can’t see. Hopeless."

The Skyfall star noted she had to make someone give her a play-by-play when watching her friend Celia Imrie's role on BBC’s Celebrity Traitors series.

"Somebody told me what was happening. I want to hear the dirt that went on," the Academy Award winner quipped.

Judi Dench Was Diagnosed With Age-Related Macular Degeneration in 2012

Image of Judi Dench said her mom suffered from the same disease.
Source: MEGA

Judi Dench said her mom suffered from the same disease.

Dench first came forward with her age-related macular degeneration diagnosis in 2012 during an interview with Daily Mirror.

"I can’t read scripts any more," she admitted. "Somebody comes and reads them to me, like telling me a story. It’s usually my daughter or my agent or a friend, and actually, I like that, because I sit there and imagine the story in my mind."

"I’ve got what my ma had, macular degeneration, which you get when you get old," she shared at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.