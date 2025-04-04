EXCLUSIVE How Judi Sheppard Missett and Daughter Shanna Nelson Broke Barriers for Women by Creating Their 'Iconic' Jazzercise Platform: 'This Is What Women Want' Source: @jazzercise/Instagram Shanna Nelson exclusively tells OK! how she and her mother, Judi Sheppard Missett, created a Jazzercise empire — and what the future looks like!

When people think of Jazzercise, Jane Fonda and the '80s immediately pop up — however, the program, founded by Judi Sheppard Missett, a professionally trained dancer, is so much more than that.

Source: Jazzercise, Inc Jazzercise has been around since the 60s.

"Our mission is to help women find lifelong fitness. It's to spread health and happiness through dance. Jazzercise is the iconic dance fitness program that revolutionized the fitness industry by proving that movement could be fun. When my mother, Judi Sheppard Missett, founded Jazzercise in 1969, there was no such thing as 'group fitness.' Women weren't allowed to open a credit card in their own name, and there was really no fitness industry, much less anything intended for women. Through the creation of Jazzercise, my mom broke barriers for women, fitness and entrepreneurship and built a movement that continues to empower people today. Our brand identity is rooted in the power of collective movement, dance and joy," Shanna Missett Nelson, Jazzercise CEO and Chief Choreographer, exclusively tells OK!. "Our program combines high-energy dance cardio with strength training, Pilates, hip-hop, yoga and kickboxing, making it the most fun and effective way to stay fit. We like to call ourselves the original dance party workout. We've been changing lives for the better for 56 years and plan to keep doing it for many more!"

Nelson and Missett — who are pioneers of the dance fitness movement — along with their amazing team want to "inspire women to discover a workout program that makes them feel so good — physically, mentally, and emotionally — that they want to stick with it for life," Nelson says. "We believe fitness should be an uplifting and empowering experience, one that is not only effective but also fun. We want to create a space where women of all ages, backgrounds and fitness levels feel confident, supported and motivated to be their best selves. Through our high-energy, dance-based workouts, we're not just changing bodies — we're changing lives. Our mission is to help women build lasting connections with their health and wellness and to make fitness something they love, not just something they do."

Jazzercise began when Missett started teaching a handful of students at a dance studio during weekday mornings. "What started with just 15 students quickly grew to 30, then 50, and before long, she was teaching so many classes a week she really couldn't do more on her own. It was during this time that she lost her voice from overwork, which made her realize she needed to train other instructors if she wanted to meet the growing demand. This pivotal moment sparked the rapid expansion of Jazzercise, and from there, the business really took off. Because she was teaching in San Diego with such a large military presence, many of those women she trained moved on to other parts of the country (and world) and brought Jazzercise with them," Nelson shares.

Source: Jazzercise, Inc Jazzercise is a combination of Pilates, strength training, yoga and kickboxing.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jazzercise saw such rapid growth that it became a cultural icon in the 1980s, making 'Jazzercise' almost synonymous with exercise. Despite being the time many people associate with the brand, Jazzercise continued growing and changing since. Our brand has been referenced in Jeopardy!, Golden Girls, Stranger Things, and Mother just in the last few years — along with countless other TV shows and media. Jazzercise has become a fixture of pop culture, with people hosting Jazzercise-themed parties and dressing in our iconic '80s workout outfits for Halloween," she continues of the phenomenon. "We've also seen incredible success internationally, particularly in Japan, where it's become the second-largest market for instructors, following the U.S." Prior to the pandemic, Jazzercise was moving into the digital space with Jazzercise On Demand, which launched in September 2019. Fortunately, for Nelson, she and her team were able to snap into action and come up with a plan to keep people happy and moving their bodies during a difficult time.

"Today, Jazzercise has 7,272 certified instructors, 2,170 locations, and a presence in 16 countries. We're incredibly proud of our history and the brand's evolution from a local fitness program to a global movement. It's been an incredible journey, and we're excited to keep growing," she gushes. Jazzercise has swept the nation — and the world — as it's the "the ultimate blend of what people need and want from a fitness program," Nelson says. "Our classes are choreographed to current, popular, hit music, so it feels more like a dance party than a traditional workout. Our members get a full-body workout in just one hour while having fun, smiling and laughing along the way. We keep things exciting by constantly changing the classes, music and movements, giving members variety, and keeping their fitness routines fresh. Our instructors guide every class, moving with the class, cueing each movement and offering modifications and encouragement to ensure everyone gets the most out of their workout. With Jazzercise, all people have to do is show up, have fun and let the music and movement do the rest. I really believe this is what women want — and what they need."

Source: Jeff Lancaster Judi Sheppard Missett founded Jazzercise.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Jazzercise wants to get the word out about how they've evolved since it first started in the '60s. "Jazzercise has been around for over 55 years, and we're really proud of our legacy. We have five plus decades of history, but we're also constantly changing. I get inspired by new ideas, research and innovations in health and wellness, and we integrate what's new into what we know works. This drive pushes us to evolve, ensuring we offer fresh, creative workouts that keep our customers engaged and excited. As a trailblazer in women's fitness, our core mission has always been to create fun, dynamic exercise experiences that make working out feel like a celebration, not a chore. We've adapted to the changing times by integrating technology, offering virtual classes and streaming options, so people can join in from anywhere. Our instructors are highly trained, and the classes are now more diverse and inclusive than ever, designed to cater to all fitness levels and abilities. While our commitment to fun and empowerment remains unchanged, Jazzercise today is more accessible, impactful and varied than it ever was before," she says.

Source: Mike Carreiro Shanna Nelson's (pictured) eldest daughter, Skyla Nelson, also works as an instructor.

Article continues below advertisement

Nelson, who also gets to work alongside her eldest daughter, Skyla Nelson, as an instructor at Jazzercise, loves the community she and her family have built. "We have members ranging from their early 20s to their 90s. It's really unique. There aren't very many places you can find this type of diverse environment with people of all ages enjoying and getting what they need out of the same class. Women come together and find that common ground (or dance floor!) to share the joy of dance and fitness. It's incredibly rare and beautiful to see a room full of women in different life stages, each bringing their own experiences, energy, and perspective to the workout. Jazzercise also offers something beyond just fitness —it's a space for cross-generational friendships and mentorship," she explains. "Younger and older members have the opportunity to connect, learn from one another and support each other in ways that are hard to find in other fitness programs. The bonds formed through shared experiences and mutual encouragement are truly distinctive, turning a workout into a community. We really mean it when we say it's a place to grow and find your best self. For mothers, Jazzercise understands the challenge of finding time for self-care in a busy, challenging, and often lonely season of life. Some of our studios offer babysitting services, so moms can enjoy a workout and unwind, knowing their little ones are nearby and well cared for."

Additionally, Jazzercise has a lot of new programs coming up, including Shanna's new HIIT workout and the sleep program.

"The first is our newest class format, Vital Sculpt HIIT. This project is especially close to my heart, as I developed it based on my personal experience navigating menopause. After struggling with unexpected changes in my body, I realized I needed to reassess and adapt my routines to fit this new phase of life. I delved into research and consulted with experts to understand the specific types of workouts women need during menopause, which led me to create this specialized format. Borrowing aspects of our other programming but putting it together very intentionally, Vital Sculpt HIIT is a HIIT-style class that promotes strength, vitality, and long-term hormone health with targeted sculpting, high-intensity cardio and functional movement training," she states. She adds: "Seeing how my journey has helped other women navigate the unexpected — and often unspoken — transformations our bodies go through during hormonal changes has been especially rewarding. The second program is our Sleep Series, led by Toni Pitruzzello, our On Demand Product Specialist and instructor, with over 15 years of Jazzercise experience. Toni is a certified Reiki Master and Clinical Hypnotist, bringing her extensive expertise to this new format focused on the importance of sleep in wellness. As a brand, we've decided to venture into the sleep space because it's a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle that is often overlooked. This program will include breathwork, stretching to prepare for restorative sleep, and other education designed to help women get the restful sleep needed to thrive.

Source: Mike Carreiro Shanna Nelson is the CEO and Chief Choreographer of Jazzercise.

Article continues below advertisement

Moving forward, Jazzercise wants to continue to provide "the all-in-one, fun fitness solution that people know and love."

She says, "Our classes are designed to target strength, endurance, flexibility, mobility, stress relief and longevity, while always keeping the experience enjoyable and engaging. What has kept Jazzercise relevant in the ever-evolving fitness landscape is our willingness to listen to our members' needs and adapt. Our program has enough variety to keep workouts unique and compelling, from strength training and HIIT to dance cardio. The diversity keeps exercise exciting, unpredictable and challenging while making it accessible to people of all fitness levels. We know what we are doing works. When you combine fun, positive energy, and a welcoming and supportive community, you get workouts people are willing to keep coming back to year after year. All the benefits — mental and physical strength, endorphins, reduced stress and confidence — are the solution for a lifelong workout that works. And at the heart of it all, the idea that movement should be fun remains central to everything we do. As we continue to grow and innovate, we're excited to keep delivering a workout that not only gets results, but makes people feel great inside and out."

Whether you're 95, 15, or 35, Jazzercise is for anyone! "We love to call ourselves the original dance party workout. Fun doesn't have an age limit, and what really sets Jazzercise apart is the energy that comes from dancing together in sync. Our members often talk about the energy and connection they feel during class, and how that sense of unity extends beyond the studio, creating a positive ripple effect in their daily lives. It's not just about movement; it's about the shared experience and community spirit that fuels motivation, inspires confidence, and spreads joy. We're able to cater to people of all ages with modifications. You'll see someone who is 30 standing next to someone who is 70 - they're both moving together, but we have low- impact options alongside high-intensity movements. Our instructors are trained to offer modifications so that everyone can work at their own pace, making it accessible for anyone—from young adults to seniors. No matter your age or fitness level, you can move - it's not just about breaking a sweat, it's about building strength, confidence, and community, no matter your age or fitness level," the fitness guru shares.