Politics Judiciary Democrats' New Report Highlights FBI Interview Flatly Saying 'Epstein Introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump' Ahead of Midterms Source: MEGA A newly released document revisited claims that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump. Frank Yemi Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An FBI interview flatly saying Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania Trump to her husband, Donald Trump, was featured in a 53-page exposé document released Monday, October 26, by House Judiciary Committee Democrats. The recording flatly states, “Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump," contradicting the first lady’s account of how the pair met just days before the midterm elections. The claim is made by a former Epstein assistant who was interviewed by investigators.

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What the FBI Interview Actually Says

Source: MEGA A woman told the FBI Jeffrey Epstein introduced Donald Trump to Melania Trump.

The summary of FBI interviews titled FD-302 is a 2019 interview and features a recording of an unnamed woman who worked for Epstein and was a model in New York. She told the FBI at the time that Epstein was an acquaintance of modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, who founded ID Model Management. Per the House Committee document, the interview, “unequivocal,” says: “Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump.” The part before the revelation is heavily redacted, therefore, the context behind the meeting is not revealed. The record was released earlier this year, but Monday’s Democratic report has brought renewed attention to the claim.

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Melania Recalls Meeting Donald Trump Differently

Source: MEGA The first lady prepared a statement denying Epstein links.

The first lady made a televised statement in April this year in which she explicitly denied that Epstein played matchmaker. “Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump,” she said. She maintained that she met her future husband by chance at a New York party in 1998 and met Epstein for the first time in 2000. The first lady has also said she had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes or abuse network.

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Former Model Challenges Paolo Zampolli's Account

Source: MEGA Paolo Zampolli's former lover contradicts Melania's claim.

Zampolli, a longtime Trump associate who was recently fired from his role as a presidential special envoy under the State Department, took credit for introducing the pair. According to the report, Zampolli sponsored Melania to move to New York in 1996 and arranged her housing, later hosting the 1998 party that the couple has long said is where they first met. However, his former partner, Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro, backs the finding in the Epstein Files “It was Jeffrey Epstein,” Ungaro said, of how Melania was introduced to Trump. The Democrats conclude in the document that two women who had a sexual relationship with Zampolli both say the disgraced financier is the one who made the introduction.

Democrats Put Trump-Epstein Ties Back Under Spotlight

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump's Jeffrey Epstein nightmare continues to haunt him.