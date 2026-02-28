Did Jeffrey Epstein Really Introduce Donald and Melania Trump? What We Know So Far Amid Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Donald and Melania Trump Recalled Their First Meeting in a May 2005 Interview

Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump were reportedly introduced by Jeffrey Epstein.

Did Jeffrey Epstein truly play Cupid for Donald and Melania Trump? In the newly unearthed FBI files seen by The Daily Beast, a former assistant of Jeffrey told federal authorities that the late s-- offender "introduced MELANIA TRUMP to DONALD TRUMP." The unnamed woman, a former model who worked for Jeffrey from 2005 to 2006, made the claim in July 2019, just three days before the infamous financier was arrested and charged with s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors. The claim, however, challenged what Donald and Melania have repeatedly said about their first meeting, including their statement on CNN's Larry King Live! in 2005. During the interview, Larry King asked the couple if they were introduced, to which the former model responded, "Well no, we were both at the same party and that's how we met. He came to me." The POTUS added there was a person who was trying to connect him to a supermodel at the party, but he specifically asked about his now-wife. "I went crazy," Donald admitted. "I was actually supposed to meet somebody else. There was this great supermodel sitting next to Melania. I was supposed to meet the supermodel, and they were saying, 'Look, there's so and so.' I said, 'Forget about her. Who's the one on the left?' and it was Melania."

Melania Trump Revisited the Story Again in a 2016 'Harper's Bazaar' Profile

Source: MEGA Initial reports stated that Donald and Melania Trump met at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Paolo Zampolli.

Melania shared further details about their encounter in a 2016 Harper's Bazaar profile. According to the article, Melania met Donald at Paolo Zampolli's Paris Fashion Week party in November 1998. "He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him," she reminisced. "I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.' I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me — if it was a business number, what is this? I'm not doing business with you." Donald then gave her all his numbers and asked her to call. When asked whether Jeffrey attended his party, Paolo firmly replied, "NO WAY." He then claimed he introduced the couple as he blasted the "fake news. B S" report. "The whole world knows I introduced [Donald and Melania]," he said.

Melania Trump Included a 'How I Met Donald Trump' Chapter in Her 2024 Memoir

Source: MEGA Donald Trump distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein after the latter's 2019 arrest.

Melania shared the same story in her 2024 memoir, Melania. She posted the "How I Met Donald Trump" chapter in July 2025 after The Wall Street Journal published Donald's letter to Jeffrey for the latter's 50th birthday. In the excerpt, Melania wrote a friend invited her to a party at the Kit Kat Klub. "I saw my friend wave at someone behind me. When I turned around, I noticed a man and an attractive blonde woman approaching us. 'Hi, I'm Donald Trump,' the man said when he reached my table. 'Nice to meet you.' I recognized the name, and I knew he was a businessman or celebrity, but not much else. He put his hand out to shake mine," she shared. Melania added in the memoir, "'Hello,' I replied. 'I'm Melania.'" She mentioned Donald's "beautiful date" again and noted she called him a few days after receiving his business card.

Before He Died, Jeffrey Epstein Claimed He Introduced the Couple

Source: MEGA Donald Trump repeatedly pledged to release Epstein files.

Before Jeffrey died in an alleged suicide in 2019, The New York Times and other news outlets reported the s-- trafficker claimed to people that he was the one who introduced Donald to his third wife. On the other hand, Donald has repeatedly denied having a close connection to Jeffrey and clarified they ended their relationship long ago. Speaking to Fox News in April 2025, Donald reiterated Jeffrey had "nothing to do" with his wife. "Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania and introducing [us]. But they do that to demean — they make up stories," he said. "I mean, I can tell you exactly how it was: It was another person, actually. I did meet [her] through another person, but it wasn't Jeffrey Epstein."

Hunter Biden Made a Similar Claim

Source: MEGA The president signed a bill ordering the release of Epstein files.

Donald and Melania's first meeting gained renewed attention when Hunter Biden claimed on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" that Epstein introduced the couple, citing biographer Michael Wolff. The author shared the same information with The Daily Beast, saying Melania was introduced by a "model agent" with ties to Donald and Jeffrey. The mom-of-one threatened to sue Hunter for $1 billion over his "false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory" claim. She also asked him to retract his statement as she suffered "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" because of the allegation. Hunter, however, declared he would not apologize or take back his remarks.

New FBI Files Dropped the Same Allegation

Source: MEGA The U.S. Department of Justice has published over 3 million additional pages related to the Epstein files.