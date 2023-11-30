Jules Kim's Bijules Jewelry: 20 Years of Redefining Luxury
The earliest recorded existence of jewelry is a set of half-inch-long sea snail shells dating from 142,000 to 150,000 years ago. Anthropologists suggest that the beads might be a way for people to express their identity with clothing. The evolution of jewelry has been nothing short of fascinating and remarkable, from the materials and techniques used in its creation to how it is viewed, worn, and valued by society today.
Being nearly as old as civilization, jewelry, including the techniques and styles associated with its creation, has undergone dramatic transformations. Driving these changes are the shifting trends in the jewelry industry, such as enthusiasts regarding jewelry not only as a mere accessory but as an artistic declaration and the growing need for personalized and customized pieces, as exhibited by the evolution of jewelry from beautiful shell beads to intricate custom-made computer-aided design (CAD) pieces. The increasing interest in using sustainable and ethically sourced materials is also worth noting.
In essence, new jewelry trends emerge seasonally, illustrating the burgeoning jewelry and fashion landscape. World-class jewelry designer Jules Kim, the owner and creative director of the widely acclaimed brand Bijules, navigates this ever-changing terrain by continuing to create innovative and trendsetting silhouettes paired with precious metals and gemstones for clients who wish to tie their cultural imperatives to their purchases. Since 2002, Jules has incorporated the three core values of context, innovation, and impact in each jewelry she crafts.
Bijules was the artistic product of Jules' experiences as a former nightlife impresario. Spinning vinyl in the nightclubs of Manhattan and working in the fashion and public relations industry in the early aughts have opened doors for the creative director to create interpersonal touch points that she later translated into her own practice as a self-taught jeweler. Raised as an artist but not born into the luxurious jewelry industry, Jules's experience from working in various sectors and combining different silos of activities allowed her to view the fashion and luxury world through different lenses that inspired her one-of-a-kind masterpieces. In fact, Bespoke Bijules is a service offered that reflects custom design not just to the masses but also to unique individuals in search of a permanent jewelry statement. Collaboration encourages a one-on-one dialogue directly with Jules Kim, who weaves each client’s story, aspiration, and heritage into one empowered and authentic product.
The 21st-century artisan ardently shared, “While crafting all these pieces, I aspire to etch a fleeting feeling forever. From a three-minute sense of freedom that electrocutes you while dancing in the middle of the club to the hangover you struggle with the next morning, the surreal emotion engulfing you can last infinitely in a piece of fine jewelry. Imagine biting into a strawberry. You have a sensory overload after the first bite, and the feeling leaves you a few seconds later. Bijules aims to capture that titillation–forever, for all free-willed jewelry collectors."
Bijules further stands out in the competitive jewelry market with its authentic and forward-thinking approach to creativity. What started as silhouettes with a rebellious air became more ubiquitous, from the Nail Rings(c)manicured to many different looks to earpod earrings. Jules has witnessed how the groundbreaking pieces she introduced to the trend world became common, enveloping the luxury world with wonder and awe. Now, Bijules celebrates 20 years of creating innovative and trendsetting silhouettes and shaping the trends in the jewelry industry, working with influential people such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Doja Cat, and Cardi B.
Jules is fearless in engaging in risk and challenging standards. The renowned jewelry designer champions innovation and rebellion to push creativity and culture forward. Bijules also ensures that the impact of product design benefits everyone involved, from concept development and sourcing materials to the final sale. This endeavor addresses clients' changing needs and preferences, with many advocating for sustainable and ethical practices when creating jewelry.
The entrepreneur also strives to uplift marginalized people, underserved communities, and diverse cultures by representing them in every piece of Bijules. Jules was honored to collaborate with fellow female BIPOC jewelry makers in Bangkok to nurture positive impact and empowerment through a sponsored project with De Beers. As a brand owner and a creative, Jules manifests opportunities and carves spaces for the underrepresented. "My team only consists of BIPOC females. One of the reasons I've chosen to create this type of mandate[the only BIPOC female production mandate achieved in the jewelry industry] is to allow my artisans to feel seen for their work–to be understood at the core. We're creators, we're mothers, we're lovers, we're sisters. There's something about being enveloped by feminine energy that brings us to a softer place that keeps us empowered longer," Jules said.
Essentially, the brand owner continues her mission to amplify the voices of the unheard and highlight their stories to bring humanity into the luxury industry. Jules Kim's unconventional approach to design, inspired by her progressive vision and wide cultural aperture, is set to propel Bijules to the forefront of the fashion and jewelry landscape. The brand promises to mirror the beautiful and chaotic world, capturing its humor, tragedy, love, and hate in every piece of fine jewelry. For Bespoke consultations, contact Jules Kim HERE.