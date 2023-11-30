Jules Kim's Bijules Jewelry: 20 Years of Redefining Luxury

The earliest recorded existence of jewelry is a set of half-inch-long sea snail shells dating from 142,000 to 150,000 years ago. Anthropologists suggest that the beads might be a way for people to express their identity with clothing. The evolution of jewelry has been nothing short of fascinating and remarkable, from the materials and techniques used in its creation to how it is viewed, worn, and valued by society today.

In essence, new jewelry trends emerge seasonally, illustrating the burgeoning jewelry and fashion landscape. World-class jewelry designer Jules Kim , the owner and creative director of the widely acclaimed brand Bijules , navigates this ever-changing terrain by continuing to create innovative and trendsetting silhouettes paired with precious metals and gemstones for clients who wish to tie their cultural imperatives to their purchases. Since 2002, Jules has incorporated the three core values of context, innovation, and impact in each jewelry she crafts.

Being nearly as old as civilization, jewelry, including the techniques and styles associated with its creation, has undergone dramatic transformations. Driving these changes are the shifting trends in the jewelry industry, such as enthusiasts regarding jewelry not only as a mere accessory but as an artistic declaration and the growing need for personalized and customized pieces, as exhibited by the evolution of jewelry from beautiful shell beads to intricate custom-made computer-aided design (CAD) pieces. The increasing interest in using sustainable and ethically sourced materials is also worth noting.

Bijules was the artistic product of Jules' experiences as a former nightlife impresario. Spinning vinyl in the nightclubs of Manhattan and working in the fashion and public relations industry in the early aughts have opened doors for the creative director to create interpersonal touch points that she later translated into her own practice as a self-taught jeweler. Raised as an artist but not born into the luxurious jewelry industry, Jules's experience from working in various sectors and combining different silos of activities allowed her to view the fashion and luxury world through different lenses that inspired her one-of-a-kind masterpieces. In fact, Bespoke Bijules is a service offered that reflects custom design not just to the masses but also to unique individuals in search of a permanent jewelry statement. Collaboration encourages a one-on-one dialogue directly with Jules Kim, who weaves each client’s story, aspiration, and heritage into one empowered and authentic product.

The 21st-century artisan ardently shared, “While crafting all these pieces, I aspire to etch a fleeting feeling forever. From a three-minute sense of freedom that electrocutes you while dancing in the middle of the club to the hangover you struggle with the next morning, the surreal emotion engulfing you can last infinitely in a piece of fine jewelry. Imagine biting into a strawberry. You have a sensory overload after the first bite, and the feeling leaves you a few seconds later. Bijules aims to capture that titillation–forever, for all free-willed jewelry collectors."

Bijules further stands out in the competitive jewelry market with its authentic and forward-thinking approach to creativity. What started as silhouettes with a rebellious air became more ubiquitous, from the Nail Rings(c)manicured to many different looks to earpod earrings. Jules has witnessed how the groundbreaking pieces she introduced to the trend world became common, enveloping the luxury world with wonder and awe. Now, Bijules celebrates 20 years of creating innovative and trendsetting silhouettes and shaping the trends in the jewelry industry, working with influential people such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Doja Cat, and Cardi B.

Jules is fearless in engaging in risk and challenging standards. The renowned jewelry designer champions innovation and rebellion to push creativity and culture forward. Bijules also ensures that the impact of product design benefits everyone involved, from concept development and sourcing materials to the final sale. This endeavor addresses clients' changing needs and preferences, with many advocating for sustainable and ethical practices when creating jewelry.