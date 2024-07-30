Julia Burch Influences the Culture Around Her Through Pure Expression of Self
In much the same way that Hollywood movie stars of the 20th century were so romanticized by audiences of their day, so too are the social media influencers of the 2020s. To many, they have an easy life: living and making a living off of their phones from the comfort of their own homes. But it is not nearly as simple as that, as Julia Burch, an actress, model, and influencer, can attest.
"With algorithms always changing, it is important not to get too comfortable with a specific content style. As creators, we must constantly try new things and adapt to the times. Trying out different styles of content and different formats of videos through trial and error is how I adapt to these ever-changing algorithms. Dealing with hate and criticism has also been challenging and something that took me a while to get used to."
Many people who have risen to internet fame through social media have paid for featured programming on a given social media site, purchasing a wide-scale spotlight and platform. In stark contrast, for all the obstacles she's hurdled, Julia Burch prides herself on having gotten to the top through good old-fashioned hard work and perseverance. She was not raised in a metropolitan area or from a family of great wealth or power.
Burch says, "I was born in a small town in Ontario to a single mother of three, including my twin sister Lauren. My mother always encouraged me in my dreams and is one of my biggest supporters."
Amid COVID lockdowns, social media sites such as TikTok became a viable creative outlet for Burch and allowed her to express herself in new ways. While Burch had been featured in a couple of television roles before rising to influencer fame, it has been through her social media influencer status that she's garnered such fame.
Last year, she even performed on the runway at NYFW 2023. Through these outlets, Burch was able to garner exposure and cultivate an audience of fans on her terms by doing the things she loved most, such as cosplaying and gaming. In these ways, Burch uniquely encapsulates the changing tides of the modern entertainment industry: a television starlet who found tremendous success through social media and is now in total control of her narrative.
Over the past several years, Burch has become one of the top influencers in the cosplaying and gaming communities. Furthermore, Creators Inc. awarded Burch the Millionaire Milestone Award, recognizing her peers as innovators and stars in the field.
Julia Burch is passionate about continuing to pursue excellence in everything she does. She's generating millions of dollars of income from her business and brand and capturing the attention of millions of viewers worldwide on her various social media platforms, but she still needs to finish. Looking to the future, Julia Burch hopes to continue influencing the world around her through her art.