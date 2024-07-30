Julia Burch Influences the Culture Around Her Through Pure Expression of Self

In much the same way that Hollywood movie stars of the 20th century were so romanticized by audiences of their day, so too are the social media influencers of the 2020s. To many, they have an easy life: living and making a living off of their phones from the comfort of their own homes. But it is not nearly as simple as that, as Julia Burch, an actress, model, and influencer, can attest.

"With algorithms always changing, it is important not to get too comfortable with a specific content style. As creators, we must constantly try new things and adapt to the times. Trying out different styles of content and different formats of videos through trial and error is how I adapt to these ever-changing algorithms. Dealing with hate and criticism has also been challenging and something that took me a while to get used to."