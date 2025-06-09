EXCLUSIVE: Julia Filippo Details Concerns Over Bop House Security and What It Is Really Like Living With Sophie Rain: 'We Had to Hire Some Real-Deal Security'
Julia Filippo, one-eighth of Miami’s famed Bop House collective, is revealing the real daily grind of life inside the opulent compound founded by OnlyFans star Sophie Rain, and the truth is a blend of luxury, camaraderie, and unexpected stress.
Located in South Florida, the Bop House occupies a lavish six‑bed, five‑bath mansion, complete with a pool, rooftop deck, and private water access, at a reported rent of $75,000 per month.
The house, launched in December 2024 by Rain and Aishah Sofey, was created as a hub for content creators blending social media and subscription-based platforms.
Filippo, 23, who joined after serving as Camilla Araújo’s assistant, described a hectic rhythm of content planning, video shoot,s and social media strategy. “We’re never apart more than a few hours a day,” Rain told OK!, a statement Filippo echoed.
Despite outward glamour, Filippo and her cohabitants face their share of drama.
Sophie Rain has admitted to "girl drama" spilling over nightly, though conflicts are typically resolved by morning.
The group emphasizes that despite the superficial appearance, “we work better as a team,” a mantra reflected in their combined income, estimated at $12–15 million in January alone.
Security concerns loom large.
The house has drawn unwanted attention, including visits from fans and multiple alleged stalkers who smashed in through a patio door, prompting a SWAT team response and subsequent relocation with enhanced measures.
“Fans constantly show up,” Filippo noted. “We had to hire some real-deal security.”
“After the break-in, we had to reevaluate everything, who knows our address, who’s watching, and how we protect ourselves going forward.”
“It’s one thing to go viral online. It’s another when someone’s breaking through your glass doors at 3 a.m.”
Filippo concluded: “It’s not just luxury, it’s a lifestyle. There’s hustle behind the sun, the pool, the cameras.”