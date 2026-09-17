Julia Haart Declares Victory After Finalizing Divorce From Silvio Scaglia: 'We Finally Get to Celebrate'

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Julia Haart is officially single! The My Unorthodox Life star announced on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, that her divorce from Silvio Scaglia has been finalized. “Four and a half years later… we finally get to celebrate. ❤️,” Haart wrote alongside a video showing her celebrating with her children.

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View this post on Instagram Source: JULIA HAART/INSTAGRAM Julia Haart announced her divorce from Silvio Scaglia on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16.

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Julia Haart Celebrated the End of Her Four-and-a-Half-Year Divorce Battle

Source: MEGA Julia Haart filed for divorce from Silvio Scaglia in February 2022.

"There are no words for what it means to look around this table and see my children beside me. They’ve watched me fight, held me up on the hardest days, made me laugh when I needed it most, and never stopped believing in me," she added. Haart shares Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam and Aron with her first husband, Yosef Hendler. The family marked the occasion with a celebratory dance as the 55-year-old officially closed the door on her marriage to Scaglia.

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Source: MEGA Julia Haart welcomed four children with her first husband, Yosef Hendler.

“The divorce is FINAL. This chapter is closed,” she continued. “And getting to celebrate this moment surrounded by my kids? That’s the win that means the most to me. 🥂," she added. The fashion designer also hinted that there is plenty more to come. “There is so much more to this story,” she wrote, adding that she “can’t wait” to tell her followers “everything.” “Stay tuned,” she teased.

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Silvio Scaglia Accused Haart of Illegally Withdrawing $850,000 From a Company Account

Source: MEGA Julia Haart was appointed as CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group in 2019.

Haart filed for divorce from Scaglia in February 2022, nearly three years after they married. The former couple had also been business partners. Scaglia purchased Elite World Group in 2011 and appointed the reality TV star CEO and co-owner in 2019, the same year they married. After their split, she was fired from her position and said she was “completely blindsided.” The Italian businessman later accused the mother of four of illegally withdrawing $850,000 from a company account, allegations Haart’s attorney denied.

Source: MEGA Julia Haart says she was 'completely blindsided' after Silvio Scaglia fired her from Elite World Group.