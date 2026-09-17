Julia Haart Declares Victory After Finalizing Divorce From Silvio Scaglia: 'We Finally Get to Celebrate'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
Julia Haart is officially single!
The My Unorthodox Life star announced on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, that her divorce from Silvio Scaglia has been finalized.
“Four and a half years later… we finally get to celebrate. ❤️,” Haart wrote alongside a video showing her celebrating with her children.
Julia Haart Celebrated the End of Her Four-and-a-Half-Year Divorce Battle
"There are no words for what it means to look around this table and see my children beside me. They’ve watched me fight, held me up on the hardest days, made me laugh when I needed it most, and never stopped believing in me," she added.
Haart shares Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam and Aron with her first husband, Yosef Hendler.
The family marked the occasion with a celebratory dance as the 55-year-old officially closed the door on her marriage to Scaglia.
“The divorce is FINAL. This chapter is closed,” she continued.
“And getting to celebrate this moment surrounded by my kids? That’s the win that means the most to me. 🥂," she added.
The fashion designer also hinted that there is plenty more to come.
“There is so much more to this story,” she wrote, adding that she “can’t wait” to tell her followers “everything.”
“Stay tuned,” she teased.
- 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Officially Files For Divorce From Silvio Scaglia After Three Years Of Marriage: Report
- 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Splitting From Husband Silvio Scaglia After Reportedly 'Living Separate Lives'
- 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Allegedly Falsely Claims Co-Ownership Of Elite World Group Amidst Nasty Split With Estranged Husband Silvio Scaglia
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Silvio Scaglia Accused Haart of Illegally Withdrawing $850,000 From a Company Account
Haart filed for divorce from Scaglia in February 2022, nearly three years after they married.
The former couple had also been business partners.
Scaglia purchased Elite World Group in 2011 and appointed the reality TV star CEO and co-owner in 2019, the same year they married.
After their split, she was fired from her position and said she was “completely blindsided.”
The Italian businessman later accused the mother of four of illegally withdrawing $850,000 from a company account, allegations Haart’s attorney denied.
The latest court documents obtained by Page Six revealed that Haart was awarded 100% ownership of Elite World Group as well as their $57 million Tribeca apartment.
The filings also detailed allegations involving money transferred from the company and luxury purchases, including two Bentleys, a Porsche and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.
Scaglia’s attorneys have previously denied allegations against him.
“I am profoundly grateful for the court’s decision awarding me 100% ownership of Elite … and for finally seeing the truth come out after four and a half years,” the fashion entrepreneur said.
“Now my focus and priority is to heal through the strength and support of my family and to continue to build businesses that will empower others," she added.