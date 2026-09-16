COUPLES Court Says Silvio Scaglia Funneled Millions to Third Parties During $90 Million Divorce With Julia Haart Source: MEGA,NETFLIX Silvio Scaglia and Julia Haart's high-profile divorce involved a bitter legal battle over Elite World Group. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A court confirmed that Silvio Scaglia funneled tens of millions of dollars out of Elite World Group to third parties during his high-profile $90 million divorce from My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart. The Netflix reality series follows Haart's personal and professional life as a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community who reinvented herself as a high-flying fashion mogul and CEO. Scaglia — a Swiss-born Italian technology entrepreneur, billionaire business executive and television personality — is best known for founding Fastweb, a prominent Italian broadband telecommunications company. He also co-owns Elite World Group, a major modeling and fashion talent agency. Scaglia married Haart in June 2019 after the pair met while working together at the fashion brand La Perla. Their relationship began deteriorating in late 2021, and Haart officially filed for divorce on February 9, 2022.

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Silvio Scaglia's Company Spending Exposed

Source: NETFLIX Court documents detailed allegations that Silvio Scaglia used company funds to purchase luxury cars, jewelry and an engagement ring.

The explosive findings were finalized in September, concluding a bitter four-year legal saga. According to blockbuster court documents, Page Six reported that the court received definitive evidence showing Scaglia transferred company cash to himself and his paramour, socialite Michelle Marie Heinemann. An accountant also testified that Scaglia misused firm funds to buy luxury assets, including two Bentleys and a Porsche, high-end Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and an extravagant $342,000 heart-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée. Because Scaglia drained so much capital from the parent company, Freedom Holding, experts determined that the siphon equated to — and even exceeded — the total value of his shares.

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Julia Haart Secures Full Control

Source: MEGA Julia Haart was awarded full ownership of Elite World Group, ending her four-year legal battle with Silvio Scaglia.

As a result, the New York court awarded Haart a sweeping victory that included 100 percent, full ownership of Elite World Group, a global talent media company and network of modeling agencies. The ownership effectively ended a four-year corporate power struggle. Previously, Scaglia tried to oust Haart from the company, leading to a complex web of lawsuits across New York and Delaware over her employment and stock ownership. During the divorce, Scaglia controlled the parent company (Freedom Holding) and starved EWG of capital while funneling millions to third parties. With Scaglia completely stripped of his shares and removed from the equation, Haart now has unhindered control over the company's financial and operational strategy.

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Source: MEGA Julia Haart was awarded a share of the funds withdrawn by Silvio Scaglia, along with their Tribeca penthouse and other assets.

Scaglia had previously accused Haart of mismanaging the company and illegally draining corporate funds. The court's finding that Scaglia misappropriated over $25 million clears Haart’s professional reputation and restores her credibility in the fashion and talent management industries. She also received 50 percent of the funds Scaglia withdrew — which assistants estimated at over $25 million — the couple's $65 million, 16-room triplex penthouse in Tribeca, $7.4 million in unpaid management fees and half the proceeds from a $2.97 million Kees Van Dongen painting sold by Scaglia.

Julia Haart Reacts to Legal Victory

Source: MEGA Julia Haart said she was relieved to see what she described as the truth emerge after years of legal battles.