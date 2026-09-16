Court Says Silvio Scaglia Funneled Millions to Third Parties During $90 Million Divorce With Julia Haart
Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
A court confirmed that Silvio Scaglia funneled tens of millions of dollars out of Elite World Group to third parties during his high-profile $90 million divorce from My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart.
The Netflix reality series follows Haart's personal and professional life as a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community who reinvented herself as a high-flying fashion mogul and CEO.
Scaglia — a Swiss-born Italian technology entrepreneur, billionaire business executive and television personality — is best known for founding Fastweb, a prominent Italian broadband telecommunications company. He also co-owns Elite World Group, a major modeling and fashion talent agency.
Scaglia married Haart in June 2019 after the pair met while working together at the fashion brand La Perla. Their relationship began deteriorating in late 2021, and Haart officially filed for divorce on February 9, 2022.
Silvio Scaglia's Company Spending Exposed
The explosive findings were finalized in September, concluding a bitter four-year legal saga. According to blockbuster court documents, Page Six reported that the court received definitive evidence showing Scaglia transferred company cash to himself and his paramour, socialite Michelle Marie Heinemann.
An accountant also testified that Scaglia misused firm funds to buy luxury assets, including two Bentleys and a Porsche, high-end Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and an extravagant $342,000 heart-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée.
Because Scaglia drained so much capital from the parent company, Freedom Holding, experts determined that the siphon equated to — and even exceeded — the total value of his shares.
Julia Haart Secures Full Control
As a result, the New York court awarded Haart a sweeping victory that included 100 percent, full ownership of Elite World Group, a global talent media company and network of modeling agencies.
The ownership effectively ended a four-year corporate power struggle.
Previously, Scaglia tried to oust Haart from the company, leading to a complex web of lawsuits across New York and Delaware over her employment and stock ownership.
During the divorce, Scaglia controlled the parent company (Freedom Holding) and starved EWG of capital while funneling millions to third parties. With Scaglia completely stripped of his shares and removed from the equation, Haart now has unhindered control over the company's financial and operational strategy.
- 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Is Sued By Estranged Husband Silvio Scaglia After He Accuses Her Of Stealing $850K Following Her Firing From Elite World Group
- 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Files Lawsuit Against Silvio Scaglia For $257 Million — See His Lawyer's Response!
- 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Silvio Scaglia Calls Cops On Estranged Wife Julia Haart Over Allegedly Stolen Bentley
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Scaglia had previously accused Haart of mismanaging the company and illegally draining corporate funds.
The court's finding that Scaglia misappropriated over $25 million clears Haart’s professional reputation and restores her credibility in the fashion and talent management industries.
She also received 50 percent of the funds Scaglia withdrew — which assistants estimated at over $25 million — the couple's $65 million, 16-room triplex penthouse in Tribeca, $7.4 million in unpaid management fees and half the proceeds from a $2.97 million Kees Van Dongen painting sold by Scaglia.
Julia Haart Reacts to Legal Victory
Haart expressed profound gratitude after the ruling, stating she was relieved to finally see "the truth come out" after years of brutal lawsuits, countersuits and false accusations of theft leveled against her by Scaglia.
Netflix has not yet announced a third season of My Unorthodox Life, nor has it confirmed whether it will air the final legal victory.