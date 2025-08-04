EXCLUSIVE Did RHOM's Julia Lemigova Want to Cheat on Wife Martina Navratilova With 'Below Deck' Star Captain Sandy Yawn? Insider Debunks 'Ridiculous' Rumors Source: MEGA A rumor 'RHOM' star Julia Lemigova wanted to cheat on her wife Martina Navratilova with 'Below Deck' star Captain Sandy Yawn was debunked by an insider. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Adriana de Moura Seemingly Confirmed a Salacious Rumor About Julia Lemigova

Source: Reddit The text message was leaked online.

The person was referring to a boat trip Lemigova was on with Abraira that has caused sparks to fly between the former friends on the current season of RHOM. De Moura responded by saying it's a “good question,” to which the person wrote back, “omg she totally did.” “Indeed,” de Moura responded, seemingly confirming the rumor.

An Insider Refuted the Rumor About Julia Lemigova and Captain Sandy

Source: MEGA A source claimed the rumor is 'just Adriana being messy.'

One RHOM insider had a very different story to tell, as they completely shut down the hearsay. “Julia and Martina have been good friends with Sandy and her wife, Leah Shafer, for years,” a source dished. “There is absolutely no truth to any rumor that Julia would be trying to hook up with Captain Sandy.” The insider noted the fodder is “just Adriana being messy” and “there’s honestly nothing more to it.” “Everyone knows it’s ridiculous and a total lie,” they concluded.

Julia Lemigova Is Friends With Captain Sandy Yawn's Wife Leah Shafer

Source: Bravo Julia Lemigova is friends with Captain Sandy Yawn and her wife, Leah Shafer.

In a 2023 interview, Lemigova previously said she was collaborating with Shafer on some music. “‘Santa Baby’ came from a desire to do something for a good cause around the holidays,” Lemigova shared at the time, explaining the song was released to help raise money for GLAAD in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. “I figured this was the perfect time to release a holiday-themed song,” she elaborated. “I got some additional coaching from my friend, Leah Rae Shafer, who helped me tap into a different side of the song. It was fun to share my own version.”

Julia Lemigova's Fallout With Guerdy Abraira

Source: Bravo Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova are no longer friends.