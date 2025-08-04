or
Did RHOM's Julia Lemigova Want to Cheat on Wife Martina Navratilova With 'Below Deck' Star Captain Sandy Yawn? Insider Debunks 'Ridiculous' Rumors

A rumor 'RHOM' star Julia Lemigova wanted to cheat on her wife Martina Navratilova with 'Below Deck' star Captain Sandy Yawn was debunked by an insider.

Aug. 4 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

After a shocking allegation against Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova was made by Adriana de Moura in a leaked direct message, an insider spoke exclusively to OK! to dish on what really happened.

In the direct messages that made the rounds on the internet, a person asked de Moura, “Did Julia ditch Guerdy [Abraira] because she wanted to hook up with [Captain] Sandy [Yawn] while Martina [Navratilova] wasn’t there?”

Adriana de Moura Seemingly Confirmed a Salacious Rumor About Julia Lemigova

The person was referring to a boat trip Lemigova was on with Abraira that has caused sparks to fly between the former friends on the current season of RHOM.

De Moura responded by saying it's a “good question,” to which the person wrote back, “omg she totally did.”

“Indeed,” de Moura responded, seemingly confirming the rumor.

An Insider Refuted the Rumor About Julia Lemigova and Captain Sandy

One RHOM insider had a very different story to tell, as they completely shut down the hearsay.

“Julia and Martina have been good friends with Sandy and her wife, Leah Shafer, for years,” a source dished. “There is absolutely no truth to any rumor that Julia would be trying to hook up with Captain Sandy.”

The insider noted the fodder is “just Adriana being messy” and “there’s honestly nothing more to it.”

“Everyone knows it’s ridiculous and a total lie,” they concluded.

Julia Lemigova Is Friends With Captain Sandy Yawn's Wife Leah Shafer

In a 2023 interview, Lemigova previously said she was collaborating with Shafer on some music.

“‘Santa Baby’ came from a desire to do something for a good cause around the holidays,” Lemigova shared at the time, explaining the song was released to help raise money for GLAAD in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I figured this was the perfect time to release a holiday-themed song,” she elaborated. “I got some additional coaching from my friend, Leah Rae Shafer, who helped me tap into a different side of the song. It was fun to share my own version.”

Julia Lemigova's Fallout With Guerdy Abraira

Lemigova and Abraira were once close friends, but their relationship unraveled this season after Lemigova threw a drink at Abraira, who later exposed her private texts.

With the reunion set to tape soon, Lemigova recently said in an interview she would want to ask Abraira what she wants and what her ultimate goal is.

“There is so much more, and I wish I could say more,” she added. “But honestly, stay tuned and then make your own decisions. I don’t hold grudges. I don’t have any animosity.”

