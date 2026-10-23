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'A Shining Light of a Gentle Man: 'Julia Roberts Remembers 'Steel Magnolias' Dad Tom Skerritt After His Death at 93

Image of Julia Roberts and Tom Skerritt
Source: MEGA

Julia Roberts paid an emotional tribute to Tom Skeritt on Instagram.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

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Julia Roberts paid tribute to her on-screen father, Tom Skerritt, in the 1989 rom-com Steel Magnolias following the veteran actor's death at age 93.

Roberts shared a still from the beloved film on Instagram, writing, "A shining light of a gentle man. RIP."

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Roberts’ Tribute

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Image of Julia Roberts
Source: MEGA

Roberts played Skerritt's on-screen daughter with type 1 diabetes.

The still shared by Roberts takes fans back to one of the film's happier moments, when her character, Shelby Eatenton, tells her father, Drum Eatenton, that she's expecting a baby.

In the touching scene, Skerritt's character promises to keep his daughter's pregnancy a secret, only to excitedly announce that he's going to be a grandfather.

The heartwarming moment captures the close bond between their characters in the beloved film, which explores themes of family, friendship, love and the challenges of living with diabetes.

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'Steel Magnolias' Gave Skerritt a Place in Viewers' Hearts

Image of Tom Skerritt
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Skerritt's character brought warmth in the story.

Released in 1989, Steel Magnolias follows a close-knit group of women in a small Louisiana town as they navigate love, loss and life's challenges.

Directed by Herbert Ross, the beloved film stars Sally Field as Shelby's mother, M'Lynn, alongside Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis and Daryl Hannah.

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'We Are Heartbroken by His Loss'

Image of Tom Skerritt
Source: MEGA

The 'Poison Ivy' star was loved by his family and friends.

The Big Bad Mama star's family confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement, expressing their grief over the devastating loss.

"Our family is deeply saddened to share that Tom Skerritt passed away on October 21, 2026, from natural causes," the statement read.

"He was a loving husband to Julie; father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko; grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa, and Georgia; and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi. We are heartbroken by his loss," his loved ones continued. "While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives."

The statement concluded with a request for "privacy" at this time.

"We ask for privacy as our family grieves. Information regarding a memorial will be shared at a later date."

'Picket Fences' Costars Remember the Actor

Image of Lauren Holly, Tom Skerritt, and Kathy Baker
Source: MEGA

The late actor's costars remembered his kind nature.

Tributes poured in beyond Roberts, with Lauren Holly, who starred alongside Skerritt in the television series Picket Fences, reflecting on the lasting impact he had on her life and career.

"I adored Tom Skerritt. I was lucky enough to work with him on more than one project, but the first was Picket Fences. He was our leader," she captioned a photo of herself with the late actor.

"He had a huge impact on my life, and so many memories I have of him include sharing fits of crippling laughter. Rest easy my friend. I will think of you often," she added.

Kathy Baker, who played Skerritt's wife on the series, also mourned his passing.

"He taught me so much during our four years on Picket Fences," she said in a statement.

Baker also remembered Skerritt for his kindness and gracious nature, reflecting on how special it was to share the success of the beloved television series with him.

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