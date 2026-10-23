'A Shining Light of a Gentle Man: 'Julia Roberts Remembers 'Steel Magnolias' Dad Tom Skerritt After His Death at 93

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Julia Roberts paid tribute to her on-screen father, Tom Skerritt, in the 1989 rom-com Steel Magnolias following the veteran actor's death at age 93. Roberts shared a still from the beloved film on Instagram, writing, "A shining light of a gentle man. RIP."

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Roberts’ Tribute

Source: MEGA Roberts played Skerritt's on-screen daughter with type 1 diabetes.

The still shared by Roberts takes fans back to one of the film's happier moments, when her character, Shelby Eatenton, tells her father, Drum Eatenton, that she's expecting a baby. In the touching scene, Skerritt's character promises to keep his daughter's pregnancy a secret, only to excitedly announce that he's going to be a grandfather. The heartwarming moment captures the close bond between their characters in the beloved film, which explores themes of family, friendship, love and the challenges of living with diabetes.

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'Steel Magnolias' Gave Skerritt a Place in Viewers' Hearts

Source: MEGA Skerritt's character brought warmth in the story.

Released in 1989, Steel Magnolias follows a close-knit group of women in a small Louisiana town as they navigate love, loss and life's challenges. Directed by Herbert Ross, the beloved film stars Sally Field as Shelby's mother, M'Lynn, alongside Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis and Daryl Hannah.

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'We Are Heartbroken by His Loss'

Source: MEGA The 'Poison Ivy' star was loved by his family and friends.

The Big Bad Mama star's family confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement, expressing their grief over the devastating loss. "Our family is deeply saddened to share that Tom Skerritt passed away on October 21, 2026, from natural causes," the statement read. "He was a loving husband to Julie; father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko; grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa, and Georgia; and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi. We are heartbroken by his loss," his loved ones continued. "While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives." The statement concluded with a request for "privacy" at this time. "We ask for privacy as our family grieves. Information regarding a memorial will be shared at a later date."

'Picket Fences' Costars Remember the Actor

Source: MEGA The late actor's costars remembered his kind nature.