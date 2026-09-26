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A whole generation grew up with Julia Stiles as a screen dance icon in Save the Last Dance in 2001, and Andy Cohen is at last admitting that he didn’t get the memo. But Julia got the last laugh as the Watch What Happens Live host admitted he got it wrong. Stiles competed on the second night of the Season 34 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Wednesday, September 17, along with partner Ezra Sosa. In Save the Last Dance, her character’s outrageous blend of ballet and street dancing was good enough to get her into Juilliard, but apparently not enough to pass the Cohen test.

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'Julia Stiles Is Not the Greatest Dancer on the Planet?'

Source: Bravo Andy Cohen previously called Julia Stiles not the 'greatest dancer.'

Back in 2025, Cohen was interviewing Save the Last Dance costar Kerry Washington on his radio show Radio Andy. He shocked Washington and Stiles’ fans by quipping, “Can we all just agree that Julia Stiles is not the greatest dancer on the planet?” Stiles said the insult filled her with resolve to compete on DWTS and prove her dancing skills for an unforgiving live audience and judges. When she related the story to Sosa, he responded with a stunned, “He did not!”

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'Andy Cohen, You Can Eat It!'

Source: Disney/Ser Baffo Julia Stiles is partnered with Ezra Sosa.

“We’re going to win the mirrorball, sit on Andy’s couch, and be like, ‘Hey,’” Stiles said. The duo is already off to a good start for that mirrorball goal. They scored 18 out of 30, one of the best of the night, for their Quickstep along to the late Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” Even the judges got in on the act. “Andy Cohen, you can eat it!” said judge Derek Hough.

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Andy Cohen Apologizes

Source: Disney Source: Disney

Later that night, on a live episode of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, Cohen ate a full serving of crow when he dedicated his long-running "Jackhole of the Day" title to himself. “Tonight’s Jackhole goes to me!” he declared. “Julia, I am so sorry. I’m the last person who should be giving anyone feedback on their dancing. Great job, Julia Stiles! You killed tonight!”

Julia Stiles Reacts

Source: Disney Julia Stiles reacted to Andy Cohen's diss.