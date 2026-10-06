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'Vulnerable' Julia Stiles Tears Up Over Her Low Score on 'DWTS': 'It's All Fun and Games Until You Get a 5!'

Image of Julia Stiles
Source: MEGA

Julia Stiles was overcome with emotion on 'DWTS.'

Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

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Julia Stiles got emotional during her Dancing With the Stars rehearsals with her pro partner, Ezra Sosa.

While dealing with the pressures of being on the dance competition, the actress broke down in tears during her pre-recorded rehearsal package.

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Overcome With Emotion

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Image of Julia Stiles
Source: MEGA

Stiles said she was disappointed in herself with her last dance routine.

Just before her performance on Tuesday night, September 29, the pre-recorded footage played, showing a very overwhelmed Stiles as she discussed how she felt about the previous week. “I’m actually just really disappointed in myself,” she said, referring to her “Viral Hits Night” Tango to Teddy Swims’ “The Door.”

She added, “That was not my best dance. It’s all fun and games until you get a 5. And I respect those judges a lot, so I take what they say seriously. So, yeah, here I am — in tears on TV. Sorry!”

The duo received a total score of 16/30, getting two 5s and a 6 for their performance.

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The Difference Between Dancing and Acting

Image of Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa
Source: MEGA

Stiles explained how this experience is different from when she's acting.

While speaking to Sosa, Stiles said this experience is different than acting. “I’m an actress. I’m used to having a script,” she said. “The director and the editor protect you, and your performance is done before people see it. But this is just me [live]. Very vulnerable.”

Despite being hard on herself, Sosa said he is so proud of his partner and vowed to “keep pushing through it together.”

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Pushing Through an Injury

Image of Julia Stiles
Source: MEGA

During her latest rehearsal, Stiles revealed she injured her rib, but it wasn't going to stop her from competing.

As Stiles and Sosa began practicing for their next routine, the Save the Last Dance actress revealed she was having a challenging time. “My rib really hurts, and we kind of popped it,” she told the cameras. “This is a really tough week to hurt your rib, because there’s lifts and tricks."

“But I also know I’m a tough cookie, and I’m not going to let it stop me," she declared.

The Climb Back to the Top

Image of Julia Stiles
Source: MEGA

Stiles and Sosa received rave reviews from the judges during their second routine.

After the duo performed their latest routine, they were met with high praise from the judges. Bruno Tonioli said they “didn’t make any errors,” and Carrie Ann Inaba applauded the actress for giving herself permission to “let go.”

Derek Hough exclaimed, “Julia is back, Baby."

The duo received two 6s and a 7, with a total score of 19/30.

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