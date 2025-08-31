or
Article continues below advertisement
Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Killer Abs in Tiny Bikini Ahead of 'DWTS' Premiere: Photos

Source: MEGA;@juleshough/Instagram

Tanned, toned and gorgeous!

Aug. 31 2025, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough has some serious abs!

The Dancing With the Stars co-host shared enviable photos of her beach vacation on her Instagram Story, where her toned bikini body was on full display.

The 37-year-old stunned in a black two-piece as candid snaps were taken of her alongside a group of friends and an adorable toddler.

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs

photo of Julianne Hough will be co-hosting Season 34 of 'DWTS'
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough will be co-hosting Season 34 of 'DWTS.'

The professional dancer embraced the end of summer ahead of the Season 34 premiere of DWTS on September 16. Hough won two seasons of the ABC competition show before she was made co-host in 2023 alongside Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro.

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough Says She's 'Reclaiming My Own Power'

photo of The 37-year-old recently said she is working on 'reclaiming my own power'
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

The 37-year-old recently said she is working on 'reclaiming my own power.'

In a recent interview published on July 5, Hough expressed how she was “reclaiming my own power” in this chapter of her life. She revealed she’s “about to start something new, and it’s going to take a lot of energy and focus,” adding that she’d be taking time off until September.

The dancer elaborated on why this next life stage was important to her growth, saying, “I just want to be a space or a person or a product that allows people to connect to their most authentic version of themselves. This next season of my life is more about taking all the things that l’ve learned and sort of passing it along in a way where it activates other people to step into their power.”

Julianne Hough

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is My One Life That I Get to Live'

photo of The professional dancer revealed she's 'about to start something new' that will take a lot of her time and energy
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

The professional dancer revealed she's 'about to start something new' that will take a lot of her time and energy.

Hough explained how she’s “always cognitively tried to live my life where I wasn’t concerned about what others thought.” However, she noted how once that mindset changed, her entire outlook on her future evolved.

“Now, I see it as, ‘This is my one life that I get to live, and I get to design it however I want,’” she said. “Whatever is supposed to come will naturally come.”

Julianne Hough Freezes Her Eggs for the Third Time

photo of Julianne Hough recently froze her eggs for the third time
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough recently froze her eggs for the third time.

Hough also opened up about freezing her eggs for the third time after having a “physiological fear” that her biological clock was ticking away. Her endometriosis diagnosis was also a factor in why she chose to freeze her eggs.

“I found out I have endometriosis when I was 19 or 20, and I wish back then I would’ve been told to freeze my eggs, but I wasn’t told until later on,” she shared.

Hough continued, “I have some other health implications that might make [conceiving] challenging, and I got a divorce, and now I’m in a different stage of life. For me, it’s never been about, ‘I’m not ready,’ but I know it is for some people. I think the time will be right when it’s right.”

