Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Killer Abs in Tiny Bikini Ahead of 'DWTS' Premiere: Photos

Julianne Hough has some serious abs! The Dancing With the Stars co-host shared enviable photos of her beach vacation on her Instagram Story, where her toned bikini body was on full display. The 37-year-old stunned in a black two-piece as candid snaps were taken of her alongside a group of friends and an adorable toddler.

Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough will be co-hosting Season 34 of 'DWTS.'

The professional dancer embraced the end of summer ahead of the Season 34 premiere of DWTS on September 16. Hough won two seasons of the ABC competition show before she was made co-host in 2023 alongside Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro.

Julianne Hough Says She's 'Reclaiming My Own Power'

Source: @juleshough/Instagram The 37-year-old recently said she is working on 'reclaiming my own power.'

In a recent interview published on July 5, Hough expressed how she was “reclaiming my own power” in this chapter of her life. She revealed she’s “about to start something new, and it’s going to take a lot of energy and focus,” adding that she’d be taking time off until September. The dancer elaborated on why this next life stage was important to her growth, saying, “I just want to be a space or a person or a product that allows people to connect to their most authentic version of themselves. This next season of my life is more about taking all the things that l’ve learned and sort of passing it along in a way where it activates other people to step into their power.”

'This Is My One Life That I Get to Live'

Source: @juleshough/Instagram The professional dancer revealed she's 'about to start something new' that will take a lot of her time and energy.

Hough explained how she’s “always cognitively tried to live my life where I wasn’t concerned about what others thought.” However, she noted how once that mindset changed, her entire outlook on her future evolved. “Now, I see it as, ‘This is my one life that I get to live, and I get to design it however I want,’” she said. “Whatever is supposed to come will naturally come.”

Julianne Hough Freezes Her Eggs for the Third Time

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough recently froze her eggs for the third time.