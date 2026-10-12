Julianne Hough Shows Off Fit Figure in Silver Dress Worn by Mariah Carey in 2008: Photos
Oct. 12 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Julianne Hough absolutely slayed in a silver dress once worn by Mariah Carey.
The dancer wore the gorgeous piece to present the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars, and made sure to name-check Mimi when she shared pictures of herself in the dress.
Julianne Hough Looked Stunning in the Silver Dress
Hough dazzled in a silver sequined Roberto Cavalli dress while hosting DWTS and later shared stunning photos of herself modeling the look.
The strappy mini dress featured a plunging neckline and detailed cutouts in the back.
The star wore her blonde hair long, wavy and a little wild thanks to stylist Clint Torres, and sported a sultry, glowy makeup look created by Afton Williams. The Cavalli dress was a brainwave from legendary celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.
Hough captioned her post, "Thanks @mariahcarey, it’s your 2008 @roberto_cavalli 🦋."
Her Famous Friends Loved the Look
The Safe Haven actress' famous friends were full of compliments.
"Insaaaaane!" exclaimed Sophia Bush.
"guess i’m not the only one who noticed your hair tonight 💅," said Dylan Efron.
"🔥🔥🔥," commented Harry Shum Jr.
"Beautiful," added Kimberly Van Der Beek.
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Mariah Carey Looked Equally Amazing in the Dress Circa 2008
Carey originally rocked the dress when she performed at the Time 100 Most Influential People Gala in New York City back in 2008.
At the time, she paired it with silver strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
The silver Cavalli number is actually a triply iconic dress: Gisele Bündchen also wore it for the cover of Vanity Fair in 2007.
Julianne Hough Is a 'Dancing With the Stars' Veteran
Hough may well be the most important person in the DWTS universe: She started off as a dance pro, transitioned into a judge, and now serves as host of the reality competition.
However, one of the most important gigs of her career could have never materialized.
"A lot of people don’t know this, but when Dancing with the Stars first asked me to be on the show, I said no, because I wanted to act and to be taken seriously," Hough revealed in a 2012 interview.
"And I thought that being on a reality show would hurt my credibility. But what I’ve come to realize is that being on that show completely launched my career and gave me a family and a built-in audience. My biggest fear is that people think, Oh, just because she was on Dancing With the Stars, she thinks she can act now. But I’ve been acting my whole life, which people don’t realize. I just haven’t had the opportunities that I’ve had with my dancing," she added.