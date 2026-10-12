Julianne Hough Shows Off Fit Figure in Silver Dress Worn by Mariah Carey in 2008: Photos

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Julianne Hough absolutely slayed in a silver dress once worn by Mariah Carey. The dancer wore the gorgeous piece to present the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars, and made sure to name-check Mimi when she shared pictures of herself in the dress.

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Julianne Hough Looked Stunning in the Silver Dress

Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM Julianne Hough stunned in the silver number.

Hough dazzled in a silver sequined Roberto Cavalli dress while hosting DWTS and later shared stunning photos of herself modeling the look. The strappy mini dress featured a plunging neckline and detailed cutouts in the back. The star wore her blonde hair long, wavy and a little wild thanks to stylist Clint Torres, and sported a sultry, glowy makeup look created by Afton Williams. The Cavalli dress was a brainwave from legendary celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. Hough captioned her post, "Thanks @mariahcarey, it’s your 2008 @roberto_cavalli 🦋."

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Her Famous Friends Loved the Look

Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM Julianne Hough received tons of compliments on the look.

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Mariah Carey Looked Equally Amazing in the Dress Circa 2008

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Mariah Carey originally wore the same dress in 2008.

Carey originally rocked the dress when she performed at the Time 100 Most Influential People Gala in New York City back in 2008. At the time, she paired it with silver strappy Jimmy Choo sandals. The silver Cavalli number is actually a triply iconic dress: Gisele Bündchen also wore it for the cover of Vanity Fair in 2007.

Julianne Hough Is a 'Dancing With the Stars' Veteran

Source: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM Julianne Hough is a 'Dancing With the Stars' legend.