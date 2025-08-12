or
Julianne Moore, 64, Shows Off Ageless Beauty in Rare Bikini Snap: See the Stunning Photo

Photo of Julianne Moore
Source: MEGA; @juliannemoore/Instagram

'Sirens' actress ​​Julianne Moore is proving that age is nothing but a number, as she shared a rare selfie of herself posing in a sultry black string bikini.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

​​Julianne Moore is proving that age is nothing but a number!

The Sirens actress, 64, shared a rare bikini selfie via Instagram on Tuesday, August 12. Makeup-free with a sun-kissed glow, Moore posed confidently in a sleek black string two-piece bikini.

The carousel of photos documented the first few days of the month, including a Wordle 12-day streak, a colorful healthy meal and the birthday of her dog, Hope.

Julianne Moore Posed in a Black Bikini

Photo of Julianne Moore looked stunning in a black bikini.
Source: MEGA

Julianne Moore looked stunning in a black bikini.

“August,” the actress simply captioned the post.

Fans were genuinely touched by Moore’s natural beauty, leaving kind and heartfelt messages in the comments section.

“If you all only knew how genuinely nice (and stunning) she is in person. Truly one of a kind,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another user added, “The perfect natural grow up glow 🌟”

“I love you because you are so beautiful in your most natural state,” a third quipped.

Julianne Moore Spent the Summer Under the Sun

Photo of Julianne Moore has been spending the summer overseas.
Source: MEGA

Julianne Moore has been spending the summer overseas.

Moore has been relaxing this summer. Earlier this month, she was photographed spending time with her daughter, Liv, and husband Bart Freundlich in Italy. Moore looked stunning in a black one-piece swimsuit, while her daughter sported a tan strapless bikini.

The trip came two months after Moore praised her daughter for graduating from Northwestern University. The proud mama shared a carousel of photos from the commencement ceremony to her more than 2.7 million followers.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore Often Spends Time With Her Kids

Photo of Julianne Moore is a mother of two children.
Source: MEGA

Julianne Moore is a mother of two children.

“This smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful young woman graduated from @northwesternu,” Moore wrote in her caption alongside a photo of her daughter beaming, while sitting amongst other university graduates. “We are bursting with pride @livfreundlich - congratulations on your accomplishment #wildcat. We love love love you. 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜.”

Moore is often accompanied by her daughter or her eldest son, Caleb Freundlich. Caleb, who holds a master’s degree in music from NYU Steinhardt, often credits his A-list parents for exposing him to his passions early on.

“It definitely all started with my parents,” he told Shoutout LA in 2022. “They always wished they could play an instrument and so they were adamant on me learning one when I was young. They were supportive no matter how it sounded.”

Julianne Moore Is Proud of Her Children

Photo of Julianne Moore often gushes over her kids.
Source: MEGA

Julianne Moore often gushes over her kids.

Moore echoed the sentiments toward her children, revealing how proud she was of them in a Mother’s Day tribute.

“The days these two were born were the happiest days of my life. They have brought be joy, happiness, pride, and purpose in immeasurable amounts,” she captioned a May 2022 post.

