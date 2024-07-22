15 Celebrity Moms Who Welcomed Babies After Age 40: Celine Dion, Meryl Streep, Salma Hayek and More

Alyssa Milano gave birth to her daughter, Elizabella Dylan Bugliari, in September 2014, a few months before she turned 42.

"My daughter! My daughter! My daughter!" she posted on X at the time. "Elizabella has made my heart swell and ache with love. Thank you for your sweet messages."

She and her husband, David Bugliari, are also parents to their son, Milo.