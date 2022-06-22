OK Magazine
Add The Hottest 4th Of July Fashion 'Fits To Your Shopping Cart Before It's Too Late — Shop Now

Jun. 22 2022, Published 7:54 p.m. ET

Get your red, white and blue on and let sparks ignite as you look hotter than ever this 4th of July!

Somehow, July 4th is less than two weeks away... so you will want to place your shopping order as soon as possible if you want it to arrive in time for the holiday weekend.

Prepare for a weekend filled with barbecues, swimming, soaking up the sun and endless celebration by shopping the most stylish on-theme selections. Take patriotic shades of red, white and blue and make a statement in the utmost creative looks.

Keep scrolling to checkout OK!'s curated outfits for all of your July 4th fun!

What To Wear To The Beach For The 4th of July

Beach day anyone?

Enjoy your long weekend the right way — with tan lines and good times — and feel sexy while doing so! A red hot bikini with dreamy white cover ups and accessories is the perfect mix of angel and devil that will have heads turning. Plus, all your missing is the bright blue sky and ocean waves to have your complete patriotic color scheme on point!

ForBeautyShe's Sexy Two Piece Bikini retails for $25.99 at amazon.com.

Kona Sol's Women's Button-Up Cover Up Shirtdress retails for $25 at target.com.

DREAM PAIRS' Women's Flip Flops Platform Thong Sandals retail for $32.99 at amazon.com.

Caiyao's Vintage Acrylic Earrings retail for $7.29 at amazon.com.

RULER TRUTH's Women's Bamboo Handbag retails for $36.99 at amazon.com.

Fashionable Outfit For A 4th Of July Daytime Soirée

Show off your sense of style as you celebrate Independence Day with your closest friends. When it comes to day-time designs, it's best to keep things on the more casual end of the fashion spectrum. This doesn't mean you still can't let your creativity shine in adorably chic couture!

BATHROOM RESTOCK! CLEANSE YOUR SKIN & HAIR WITH THESE AMAZING PRODUCTS — SHOP NOW

Boohoo's Festival Patchwork Denim Dress retails for $40 at us.boohoo.com.

Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Golden Elements Shoe retails for $75 at converse.com.

SINBONO's Mini Ava Bag retails for $79 at sinbono.com.

Kendra Scott's Jae Star Gold Stud Earrings retail for $48 at kendrascott.com.

Urban Outfitters' Far Out Plastic Aviator Sunglasses retail for $18 at urbanoutfitters.com.

Night Out Look For The 4th Of July

Headed for a night out on the town during the upcoming holiday weekend? OK! has you covered with a show-stopping style you won't regret buying.

Princess Polly's Dottie Mini Dress retails for $55 at us.princesspolly.com.

Lulus' Sygole White Platform Ankle Wrap High Heel Sandals retail for $38 at lulus.com.

Shein's Mini Minimalist Flap Chain Satchel Bag retails for $14 at us.shein.com.

Mosanana's Trendy Irregular Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $11.89 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com.

PopTopping's Heart Dangle Earrings retail for $10.89 at amazon.com.

