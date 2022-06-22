Single Lori Harvey Runs Errands In Style Following Breakup With Michael B. Jordan — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

While fans didn't want to believe the rumors of power couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's recent breakup, the unfortunate news was proved true after both celebrities completely swiped their Instagrams clean of pictures featuring one another.

It doesn't seem like there is too much bad blood between the model and the actor, as an insider close to the former flames pointed out "they still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," said the source. "He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

They say sometimes if you love someone, you have to let them go, and the pair seems to be trying their best to do so — as both stunning celebrities have made recent outings for the first time since sources spilled about the split earlier this month.