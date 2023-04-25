Junior Desinor Is Introducing a Boutique Alternative Investment Group

Junior Desinor is no stranger to creating investment opportunities for himself or others. In a business career of over two decades, he’s been part of more than a hundred million dollars worth of real estate transactions.

He’s invested in people whose talents and skills he recognized as marketable. That’s how Balloon Therapy, the biggest balloon garland business in the country, got started.

Junior Desinor’s impeccable intuition led him to start a wellness business with his wife. Called City Naturals, its best is yet to come.

The latest wealth-generating vehicle this serial entrepreneur has created is named Good Capital Partners. In Junior Desinor’s words, it’s “a boutique alternative investment group focusing on the niche of hotel residences. We arbitrage the rental programs offered by developers and hotel operations to aggressively cashflow our trophy properties, generating impressive returns for our investors.”