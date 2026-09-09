TRUE CRIME NEWS Jurors Say Harsh Prosecution Showed Lindsay Clancy was a Caring Mom Who 'Snapped' in Postpartum Psychosis Case Source: AP Lindsay Clancy trial jurors argued that the prosecution proved she was a caring mom who 'snapped' when she killed her three children. OK! Staff Sept. 9 2026, Updated 10:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy case feel that the prosecutors in her trial showed that Clancy was a caring mom who “snapped” when she killed her young children. Talking to NBC10 Boston, three jurors, including the foreperson, explained that evidence and witnesses throughout the seven-week triple-murder trial “proved” that Clancy loved her kids.

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Source: AP Lindsay Clancy trial jurors said the prosecution proved Clancy was a caring mother.

Foreperson Roni Carlson said, “With everybody saying she loved her children so much and everything proved she loved her children, from her journals to her mother-in-law, everything proved that she loved her children." She continued, "So she had to have snapped and not known what she was doing.” “To me, that was proof that she didn’t know what she was doing,” she concluded. Carlson, who used to be a fifth-grade teacher, further explained, “We weren’t trying to figure out if she murdered the children. She did. And she’s admitting that. We’re trying to figure out did she know right from wrong at that time.”

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Juror Paula Devlin Feels Clancy Was 'A Better Mother'

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy trial jurors feel Clancy was not a bad mom but 'a better mother.'

Another juror, Paula Devlin, echoed Carlson's thoughts, saying, “There wasn’t one person on either side that could say anything bad about her. Even the prosecution really couldn’t point to anything.” She also added that while the prosecution tried to highlight a Facebook post Clancy made asking questions about parenting her 2-year-old Dawson, in her opinion, “That proved to me that she was a better mother, not a bad mother.” Devlin also referenced Clancy's postpartum psychosis claim, being overprescribed a cocktail of psychiatric medicine, and the lack of communication between her doctors. She said, “I honestly think the prosecutor did themselves more damage than good by just not thinking about Lindsay, I mean, the whole picture.”

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Jurors Claim 'There Was Too Much Gray Area' in the Trial

Source: @COURTTVNETWORK/INSTAGRAM A juror, who requested anonymity, claimed that 'there was so much doubt' about the case.

In an interview with CBS News Boston, another anonymous juror claimed that “there was so much doubt” about the case. “The prosecution didn’t have a figurative smoking gun,” juror No. 5 told the outlet. “There was not a single moment throughout the presentation of that case where you could say ‘Yup, 100% I’m certain she did it’ or that she didn’t do it. There was too much gray area.” One of the jurors even went on to say that the “prosecution didn’t show enough compassion” toward Clancy.

Source: @COURTTVNETWORK/INSTAGRAM Kellie Farina found the prosecution's case in the Lindsay Clancy trial to be 'very, very harsh.'