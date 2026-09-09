Jurors Say Harsh Prosecution Showed Lindsay Clancy was a Caring Mom Who 'Snapped' in Postpartum Psychosis Case
Sept. 9 2026, Updated 10:04 a.m. ET
Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy case feel that the prosecutors in her trial showed that Clancy was a caring mom who “snapped” when she killed her young children.
Talking to NBC10 Boston, three jurors, including the foreperson, explained that evidence and witnesses throughout the seven-week triple-murder trial “proved” that Clancy loved her kids.
Foreperson Roni Carlson said, “With everybody saying she loved her children so much and everything proved she loved her children, from her journals to her mother-in-law, everything proved that she loved her children."
She continued, "So she had to have snapped and not known what she was doing.”
“To me, that was proof that she didn’t know what she was doing,” she concluded.
Carlson, who used to be a fifth-grade teacher, further explained, “We weren’t trying to figure out if she murdered the children. She did. And she’s admitting that. We’re trying to figure out did she know right from wrong at that time.”
Juror Paula Devlin Feels Clancy Was 'A Better Mother'
Another juror, Paula Devlin, echoed Carlson's thoughts, saying, “There wasn’t one person on either side that could say anything bad about her. Even the prosecution really couldn’t point to anything.”
She also added that while the prosecution tried to highlight a Facebook post Clancy made asking questions about parenting her 2-year-old Dawson, in her opinion, “That proved to me that she was a better mother, not a bad mother.”
Devlin also referenced Clancy's postpartum psychosis claim, being overprescribed a cocktail of psychiatric medicine, and the lack of communication between her doctors.
She said, “I honestly think the prosecutor did themselves more damage than good by just not thinking about Lindsay, I mean, the whole picture.”
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- Joe Rogan Slams Supporters of Lindsay Clancy, Says They Wouldn't Rally If a Father Faced the Same Trial: 'This Lady Killed Her Kids'
- This Is the 'Weird Thing' About the Lindsay Clancy Trial, According to Former Prosecutor on Fox News
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Jurors Claim 'There Was Too Much Gray Area' in the Trial
In an interview with CBS News Boston, another anonymous juror claimed that “there was so much doubt” about the case.
“The prosecution didn’t have a figurative smoking gun,” juror No. 5 told the outlet. “There was not a single moment throughout the presentation of that case where you could say ‘Yup, 100% I’m certain she did it’ or that she didn’t do it. There was too much gray area.”
One of the jurors even went on to say that the “prosecution didn’t show enough compassion” toward Clancy.
Kellie Farina, who works as a chef at a senior center, said of the prosecution's case: “I just found it to be harsh — very, very harsh.”
“The fact that they had no character witnesses in regards to Lindsay being a bad mother. I mean…you’re presenting all these medical professionals, but nobody’s presenting, for the prosecution, a woman and a mother of three children,” she continued.
“I found them to be biased right out of the gate. I found them to also be unprofessional and just without a heart,” Farina observed. “From statement one, there is no compassion in this courtroom right now. Which I guess is expected of a prosecution, but I thought it was very cold.”