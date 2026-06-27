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Justene Alpert Opens Up About Heart-Wrenching Decision to Terminate Pregnancy

split photo of Justene Alpert
Source: @justenealpert/Instagram

Justene Alpert Trueblood shared the emotional story behind her decision to terminate a pregnancy.

June 27 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

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Influencer Justene Alpert Trueblood shared a candid account of her recent decision to terminate her pregnancy after the fetus was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

On June 22, Trueblood, 36, took to Instagram to express her emotions following a life-altering phone call.

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image of Justene Alpert Trueblood revealed that she and her husband, Mason Trueblood, made the heartbreaking decision to terminate their pregnancy.
Source: @justenealpert/Instagram

Justene Alpert Trueblood revealed that she and her husband, Mason Trueblood, made the heartbreaking decision to terminate their pregnancy.

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“On December 22, my happiness, and if we are being completely honest, my light was taken from me,” she stated.

The couple had just begun sharing the pregnancy news with close family and friends when they received the shocking diagnosis.

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image of Justene Alpert Trueblood shared that the devastating diagnosis came shortly after she and Mason Trueblood had started telling close family and friends.
Source: @justenealpert/Instagram

Justene Alpert Trueblood shared that the devastating diagnosis came shortly after she and Mason Trueblood had started telling close family and friends.

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Source: @justenealpert/Instagram
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Trueblood's doctor conveyed the heartbreaking news that the pregnancy was no longer viable.

“They needed to rush me to our genetic specialist to confirm the nightmare,” she recalled, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

She recalled the doctors saying, "We highly recommend that you terminate this pregnancy and we need to do it quickly if so.”

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image of Justene Alpert Trueblood said doctors urgently referred her to a genetic specialist, who confirmed the pregnancy was no longer viable.
Source: MEGA

Justene Alpert Trueblood said doctors urgently referred her to a genetic specialist, who confirmed the pregnancy was no longer viable.

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The emotional weight of this experience is not unique to Trueblood. Many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, have faced similar struggles, shedding light on the often-unspoken challenges of pregnancy loss.

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Trueblood detailed the pain of saying goodbye to her son on December 29, 2025.

“I was a mess, although I tried to walk into Pre-Op with grace and poise,” she recalled.

Her mantra during this difficult time was, “She is clothed in dignity and strength.”

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The influencer articulated the unfairness of the guilt and shame often associated with such decisions.

“No mom or dad should ever have to be put in this place,” she stated, highlighting the need for more empathy surrounding these situations.

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image of Justene Alpert Trueblood reflected on saying goodbye to her son, Mads, on December 29, 2025.
Source: @justenealpert/Instagram

Justene Alpert Trueblood reflected on saying goodbye to her son, Mads, on December 29, 2025.

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Trueblood and her husband, Mason Trueblood, faced the harrowing decision together, praying for either a miracle or a miscarriage.

“The same and guilt is unfair,” she added, pointing out that many individuals suffer in silence due to fear of judgment.

Amidst the heartache, Justene expressed profound gratitude for Mason’s support. She described a moment during the procedure when she fell more in love with him.

“I didn’t plan on this nor knew it was even possible, but I fell more in love with him in the minutes he was holding up alcohol wipes to my nose,” she shared.

In closing, Justene recognized her late son, Mads, for giving her strength.

“You are the one who gave me the backbone when I was doubting if I was ready to be a mom,” she concluded.

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