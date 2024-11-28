Hollywood’s Heartache: 12 Stars Who Have Opened Up About Their Miscarriages

In a 2020 appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Alanis Morissette spoke candidly about the struggles she had gone through after having "a bunch of miscarriages."

"Not all of it was the ideal situation," said the "Ironic" singer, adding that she tried to remain positive despite the losses.

"I'm an optimist who will get depressed and cry, but at the end of the day, there's still that little light, that little star of Bethlehem keeps dangling over there," Morissette continued.