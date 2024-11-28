Hollywood’s Heartache: 12 Stars Who Have Opened Up About Their Miscarriages
Alanis Morissette
In a 2020 appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Alanis Morissette spoke candidly about the struggles she had gone through after having "a bunch of miscarriages."
"Not all of it was the ideal situation," said the "Ironic" singer, adding that she tried to remain positive despite the losses.
"I'm an optimist who will get depressed and cry, but at the end of the day, there's still that little light, that little star of Bethlehem keeps dangling over there," Morissette continued.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé "began to search for deeper meaning" after going through the traumatic incidents.
"Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else," she told Elle UK.
The "Single Ladies" hitmaker has two daughters and one son with her husband, Jay-Z.
Britney Spears
Months after Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wed, the "Toxic" singer announced on Instagram that she had a miscarriage.
"This a devastating time for any parent," said Spears. "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."
Asghari filed for divorce from her after six years together.
Carrie Underwood
In a span of two years, Carrie Underwood endured three miscarriages that made her "get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why.'"
After the devastating losses, she and her husband, Mike Fisher, received good news about their second son.
"We heard that everything was okay and I was pregnant with Jacob," she said. "He's just this perfect little bundle of a smiley guy."
Chrissy Teigen
In 2020, Chrissy Teigen revealed she had a miscarriage and lost her third baby, Jack, at 20 weeks. Two years later, she clarified the loss was actually a life-saving abortion due to partial placenta abruption.
"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," said the mom-of-four, 38. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."
Christina Perri
Christina Perri broke her silence about her daughter, who died in 2020, and how her blood-clotting disorder may have contributed to the two pregnancy losses she had.
"There was so much anger and pain and sadness. And there were days I couldn't even see a future version of me," Perri said in a 2022 issue of People.
The "Jar of Hearts" songstress said her experiences pushed her to raise awareness about the test that can detect blood-clotting issues.
Perri added, "I don't care how long it takes; I'll never stop. I hope to turn my tragedy into something beautiful."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dylan Dreyer
Today show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer faced a miscarriage before her second child with Brian Fichera arrived.
"I feel so grateful because I know it was so much harder this time around," said Dreyer. "We weren't sure we were going to get pregnant or what sort of IVF treatments we'd have to go through to be able to have this baby."
Hilaria Baldwin
"I had two miscarriages in a row in 2019 – the second at 4 months. I was told 'it's just bad luck'...there is so much mystery why certain souls come into our lives and others do not," Hilaria Baldwin shared in honor of Infertility Awareness Week in 2021.
She opened up about the experience, as well, in an article she wrote for Glamour in 2020, saying she had chemical pregnancies in the past but had her first miscarriage in April 2019.
Baldwin continued, "This is your journey, your baby — you are the mother. You are the one suffering, so you get to make the rules. Ask yourself how you need to process. Maybe it's very publicly, as I've chosen to do, or maybe it's in a much more private way. Both are valid. However, you process, do it with no shame and remember that you are not alone."
Hilarie Burton
Hilarie Burton struggled to get pregnant after she suffered a miscarriage, she confessed to People.
"When you get blindsided by your body, that betrayal of your body is very hard to overcome, I didn't think I had PTSD. I had other people tell me I had PTSD," said Burton. "But there's this thing that happens to your body after a miscarriage. Every single ache and every single pain, all of a sudden you're scared it's a death. It's got to be the worst-case scenario. And I didn't realize I had that, but every time I would have a cramp, I was scared it was something serious."
The One Tree Hill alum also opened up about the challenges in her life in her memoir, The Rural Diaries.
Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai learned she was pregnant before her wedding to her now ex-husband Jeezy. However, she lost her baby shortly after their nuptials.
"I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself," she told Women's Health. "My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never. Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure and safe … something I hadn't felt as a child."
The TV personality called being a mom "the hardest role in the entire world," but she expressed how happy she was when she became pregnant again with their first baby, who they welcomed in 2022.
Jennie Garth
On her "I Choose Me With Jennie Garth" podcast, Jennie Garth and her husband, Dave Abrams, talked about her heartbreaking miscarriages following their nuptials.
"I was feeling really down on myself, really ashamed, feeling like I was disappointing you," the What I Like About You star said.
Abrams revealed they got pregnant the same month they exchanged vows at her Los Olivos, Calif., home in July 2015, but received saddening news four months later.
Garth and Abrams went through the same heartbreak again due to another miscarriage, which caused her to have a dilation and curettage procedure.
"I wasn't able to carry a pregnancy with you, who I loved. And I had had these three beautiful daughters with Peter Facinelli, and you had stepped in and become such a wonderful stepdad to them," she said, talking about her ex-husband.
Jennifer Lawrence
Speaking in a 2022 interview with Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence revealed she had two miscarriages: one in her early 20s and another that happened while she was filming Don't Look Up.
"I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant," she disclosed while reflecting on the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"