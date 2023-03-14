Stepping Out: A YouTube Star’s Guide To Leaving Your Comfort Zone And Reaching Your Potential

Justin Awad, a 21-year-old social media influencer and entrepreneur, has made a name for himself by stepping out of his comfort zone and asking strangers thought-provoking questions on the streets.

With nearly 450,000 followers on Instagram and 1.3 million on TikTok, he has become a viral sensation. But according to Justin, leaving your comfort zone is not just for those seeking fame and fortune. It's a mindset that everyone should adopt to grow and become a better version of themselves.

As Justin's success continues to soar, he understands that it is essential to keep pushing himself out of his comfort zone to continue growing. He firmly believes that stepping out of situations a person feels ‘at home’ in is one of the most critical aspects of personal development. Justin's journey from high school to college is a testament to the power of leaving your comfort zone.

"During high school, I was a shy, introverted teenager who kept to himself. We didn't have mobile phones as school banned all personal electronics, and I was usually somewhere in the corner—avoiding everyone possible," says Justin.