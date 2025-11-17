Justin Baldoni Jokes He 'Missed Sexual Harassment Training' With Blake Lively in Resurfaced Video Amid Messy Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni made a not-so funny joke while on the set of It Ends With Us with Blake Lively. In a resurfaced video from filming the movie, the actor-director teased that he "missed the sexual harassment training." Baldoni could be heard on set telling his costar, "I think it’s pretty hot. S---."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will go to trial in 2026.

He then appeared to inform Lively she had something stuck in her teeth and asked for a toothpick. Baldoni went on to make an indiscernible comment about costar Jenny Slate before telling the Parks and Recreation alum, "Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training." The video concluded with the 41-year-old looking directly at the camera and rolling his eyes. In a filed motion, his attorney claimed he was apologizing "if his remark was inappropriate." Lively, 38, reportedly said his comment was "all good," although this cannot be heard in the video. Baldoni's lawyer added that the "s---" comment "was entirely unremarkable," as the Gossip Girl star was not "scantily clad" and was instead wearing a fleece onesie.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Allegedly Improvised a Kiss With Justin Baldoni

Source: MEGA Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.

On Thursday, November 13, shocking footage was released where Lively allegedly improvised a kiss while shooting the film. The one-minute deleted scene, filmed in May 2023, was included in Wayfarer Studios' motion for summary judgment. "She herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni's character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script," Baldoni's lawyers claimed, adding that Lively "oversaw" the scene.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Previously Demanded for 'No More Improvising of Kissing'

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively played lovers in 'It Ends With Us.'

The actress previously told producers there would be "no more improvising of kissing" when they resumed filming their movie after a strike in January 2024. However, Baldoni maintained there were no unscripted kisses in the first place. "Lively also complains that there was inappropriate and improvised kissing during the first period of filming, before the strike break. But in fact, the only two kissing scenes filmed during the initial filming period were both scenes that included kisses as written in the script. These kissing scenes were not improvised," Baldoni's lawyers said in a complaint from January of this year.

When Will Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Go to Trial?

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni directed and starred in 'It Ends With Us.'