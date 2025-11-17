Justin Baldoni Jokes He 'Missed Sexual Harassment Training' With Blake Lively in Resurfaced Video Amid Messy Lawsuit
Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Justin Baldoni made a not-so funny joke while on the set of It Ends With Us with Blake Lively.
In a resurfaced video from filming the movie, the actor-director teased that he "missed the sexual harassment training."
Baldoni could be heard on set telling his costar, "I think it’s pretty hot. S---."
He then appeared to inform Lively she had something stuck in her teeth and asked for a toothpick. Baldoni went on to make an indiscernible comment about costar Jenny Slate before telling the Parks and Recreation alum, "Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training."
The video concluded with the 41-year-old looking directly at the camera and rolling his eyes. In a filed motion, his attorney claimed he was apologizing "if his remark was inappropriate." Lively, 38, reportedly said his comment was "all good," although this cannot be heard in the video.
Baldoni's lawyer added that the "s---" comment "was entirely unremarkable," as the Gossip Girl star was not "scantily clad" and was instead wearing a fleece onesie.
Blake Lively Allegedly Improvised a Kiss With Justin Baldoni
On Thursday, November 13, shocking footage was released where Lively allegedly improvised a kiss while shooting the film. The one-minute deleted scene, filmed in May 2023, was included in Wayfarer Studios' motion for summary judgment.
"She herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni's character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script," Baldoni's lawyers claimed, adding that Lively "oversaw" the scene.
- Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni 'Cried' in Her Dressing Room 'for Hours' After Social Media Users Thought She Looked 'Unattractive' and 'Old' in 'It Ends With Us'
- Blake Lively's Publicist Accuses Justin Baldoni of 'Egregious Sexual Harassment of Multiple Employees' in New Motion
- Justin Baldoni Shockingly Accuses Blake Lively of Improvising a Kiss in Deleted Scene From 'It Ends With Us'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Blake Lively Previously Demanded for 'No More Improvising of Kissing'
The actress previously told producers there would be "no more improvising of kissing" when they resumed filming their movie after a strike in January 2024. However, Baldoni maintained there were no unscripted kisses in the first place.
"Lively also complains that there was inappropriate and improvised kissing during the first period of filming, before the strike break. But in fact, the only two kissing scenes filmed during the initial filming period were both scenes that included kisses as written in the script. These kissing scenes were not improvised," Baldoni's lawyers said in a complaint from January of this year.
When Will Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Go to Trial?
Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024 for sexual harassment and igniting a smear campaign against her, both of which he denied. They are slated to go to trial and March and will both testify.
In a November 12 filing, Lively's legal team asserted they have "extensive evidence of retaliation by demonstrating the 'negative content' about her that was amplified, boosted, perpetuated, planted, and/or otherwise manipulated by the Wayfarer Defendants and the Wallace Parties."
Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a November 4 statement that they "are focusing on Ms. Lively’s claims" and "remain fully committed to pursuing the truth through every legal and factual avenue available and look forward to our day in court."