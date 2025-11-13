or
Justin Baldoni Shockingly Accuses Blake Lively of Improvising a Kiss in Deleted Scene From 'It Ends With Us'

Photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

New footage from 'It Ends With Us' showed Blake Lively planting an unscripted kiss on Justin Baldoni.

Nov. 13 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

The battle for the truth in Blake Lively's case against Justin Baldoni persists.

In shocking footage released on Thursday, November 13, the duo acts as their characters, Ryle and Lily, until the Gossip Girl alum allegedly improvises a kiss.

The one-minute deleted scene, filmed in May 2023, was included in Wayfarer Studios' motion for summary judgment.

Image of Blake Lively previously sued Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively previously sued Justin Baldoni.

"She herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni's character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script," Baldoni's lawyers claimed, noting Lively "oversaw" the scene.

The blonde beauty, 38, previously sued Baldoni, 41, in December 2024 for sexual harassment and igniting a smear campaign against her, both of which he denied.

Blake Lively Previously Accused Justin Baldoni of Improvising Kisses With Her

Image of Justin Baldoni denied Blake Lively's claims against him.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni denied Blake Lively's claims against him.

When the stars resumed It Ends With Us following a strike-induced hiatus in January 2024, the actress ordered producers that there would be "no more improvising of kissing." However, Baldoni, who served as the star and director of the film, maintained that there were no spontaneous intimate moments to begin with.

"Lively also complains that there was inappropriate and improvised kissing during the first period of filming, before the strike break. But in fact, the only two kissing scenes filmed during the initial filming period were both scenes that included kisses as written in the script. These kissing scenes were not improvised," Baldoni's lawyers explained in a complaint from January of this year.

When Will Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Go to Trial?

Image of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are slated to go to trial in March.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are slated to go to trial in March.

The trial is set to take place in March, and both Baldoni and Lively will reportedly testify. Baldoni submitted a 73-page court filing requesting U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman rule in their favor so that they do not have to go to trial. He has not yet made a decision.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's Lawyers Speak Out

Image of Justin Baldoni starred alongside Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us.'
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni starred alongside Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us.'

In a November 12 filing, Lively's legal team claimed they have "extensive evidence of retaliation by demonstrating the 'negative content' about her that was amplified, boosted, perpetuated, planted, and/or otherwise manipulated by the Wayfarer Defendants and the Wallace Parties."

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, previously expressed in a November 4 statement that they "are focusing on Ms. Lively’s claims" and "remain fully committed to pursuing the truth through every legal and factual avenue available and look forward to our day in court."

Per documents obtained by a news outlet, the Jane the Virgin alum's attorneys further argued, "When viewed in context, no reasonable juror could find that the handful of comments and miscommunications Lively has mustered amounts to sexual harassment....no reasonable juror could find that Lively suffered an adverse employment action in any traditional sense."

