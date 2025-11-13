Justin Baldoni Shockingly Accuses Blake Lively of Improvising a Kiss in Deleted Scene From 'It Ends With Us'

Article continues below advertisement

The battle for the truth in Blake Lively's case against Justin Baldoni persists. In shocking footage released on Thursday, November 13, the duo acts as their characters, Ryle and Lily, until the Gossip Girl alum allegedly improvises a kiss. The one-minute deleted scene, filmed in May 2023, was included in Wayfarer Studios' motion for summary judgment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blake Lively previously sued Justin Baldoni.

"She herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni's character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script," Baldoni's lawyers claimed, noting Lively "oversaw" the scene. The blonde beauty, 38, previously sued Baldoni, 41, in December 2024 for sexual harassment and igniting a smear campaign against her, both of which he denied.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Previously Accused Justin Baldoni of Improvising Kisses With Her

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni denied Blake Lively's claims against him.

When the stars resumed It Ends With Us following a strike-induced hiatus in January 2024, the actress ordered producers that there would be "no more improvising of kissing." However, Baldoni, who served as the star and director of the film, maintained that there were no spontaneous intimate moments to begin with. "Lively also complains that there was inappropriate and improvised kissing during the first period of filming, before the strike break. But in fact, the only two kissing scenes filmed during the initial filming period were both scenes that included kisses as written in the script. These kissing scenes were not improvised," Baldoni's lawyers explained in a complaint from January of this year.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Will Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Go to Trial?

Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are slated to go to trial in March.

The trial is set to take place in March, and both Baldoni and Lively will reportedly testify. Baldoni submitted a 73-page court filing requesting U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman rule in their favor so that they do not have to go to trial. He has not yet made a decision.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's Lawyers Speak Out

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni starred alongside Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us.'