Justin Bieber Called Out for Hitting Wife Hailey's Drink at the 2026 Grammys: 'That Would've Pissed Me Off'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Justin Bieber is being slammed for hitting Hailey Bieber's drink at the 2026 Grammys.
Hailey, 29, was taking a sip when Justin reached across the table to greet someone, and in the process, he bumped her cup.
A few people were quick to catch the awkward moment.
"We gonna ignore he knocks his wife's drink over to hug another girl? Lol," someone asked.
"When he accidentally hit her drink," another said.
However, many others defended Justin, arguing that the singer apologized right away.
"He said something like, 'Oh, I'm sorry,'" someone said.
"He stopped the hug to apologize to her straight away," a user observed.
"Accidents happen..." a comment read.
"That would've pissed me off," a person admitted.
Awkward Red Carpet Moment
This came after the couple's memorable red carpet appearance.
While taking photos at the Grammys, Hailey carefully adjusted the mesh cutout of her dress while Justin stood nearby, giving minimal support as she steadied herself.
"The fact that he doesn't help her to correct her dress, looks like he can't wait to go home, just stands there and doesn't gaf about her says everything," a user captioned the footage.
Social Media's Reaction to the Red Carpet
"Chivalry's not just dead, it's extinct. Hands in pockets while she's wrestling that dress? Bro, step up or step aside. 😤 #GRAMMYs," one user reacted the clip, while another added, "He literally can't wait to get away from her dress struggles."
"She's giving handler...she tell him when and where to move and when she doesn't he's just standing there lost," a third added.
Slamming Split Rumors
Justin and Hailey have frequently faced split rumors, but the model has emphasized the importance of keeping their relationship private since welcoming their son in August 2024.
"We're just taking it a day at a time," she told GQ in November 2025. "We both feel very protective of our son, and I don't think that's ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."
Hailey has also dismissed split rumors as false, stressing they are "not real."
"And that’s the thing: I have a real life," she said in July 2025. "My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."