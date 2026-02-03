Justin Bieber Called Out for Hitting Wife Hailey's Drink at the 2026 Grammys: 'That Would've Pissed Me Off'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber is being slammed for hitting Hailey Bieber's drink at the 2026 Grammys. Hailey, 29, was taking a sip when Justin reached across the table to greet someone, and in the process, he bumped her cup.

Article continues below advertisement

'Pissed Me Off'

Source: mega Justin Bieber was called out for bumping Hailey's drink at the Grammys.

A few people were quick to catch the awkward moment. "We gonna ignore he knocks his wife's drink over to hug another girl? Lol," someone asked. "When he accidentally hit her drink," another said. However, many others defended Justin, arguing that the singer apologized right away. "He said something like, 'Oh, I'm sorry,'" someone said. "He stopped the hug to apologize to her straight away," a user observed. "Accidents happen..." a comment read. "That would've pissed me off," a person admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollywoodHunter007 (@hollywoodhunter007) Source: @hollywoodhunter007/Instagram The singer was reaching to greet someone when his arm hit Hailey's cup.

Article continues below advertisement

Awkward Red Carpet Moment

Source: @hollywoodhunter007/Instagram A few people on social media caught the moment.

This came after the couple's memorable red carpet appearance. While taking photos at the Grammys, Hailey carefully adjusted the mesh cutout of her dress while Justin stood nearby, giving minimal support as she steadied herself. "The fact that he doesn't help her to correct her dress, looks like he can't wait to go home, just stands there and doesn't gaf about her says everything," a user captioned the footage.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media's Reaction to the Red Carpet

Source: mega Other's argued the singer apologized to his wife right away.

"Chivalry's not just dead, it's extinct. Hands in pockets while she's wrestling that dress? Bro, step up or step aside. 😤 #GRAMMYs," one user reacted the clip, while another added, "He literally can't wait to get away from her dress struggles." "She's giving handler...she tell him when and where to move and when she doesn't he's just standing there lost," a third added.

Slamming Split Rumors

Source: @hollywoodhunter007/Instagram This came after the pair's memorable red carpet photoshoot.