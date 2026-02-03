or
Justin Bieber Called Out for Hitting Wife Hailey's Drink at the 2026 Grammys: 'That Would've Pissed Me Off'

image of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: mega

Justin Bieber was called out after accidentally bumping Hailey Bieber’s drink at the 2026 Grammys.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber is being slammed for hitting Hailey Bieber's drink at the 2026 Grammys.

Hailey, 29, was taking a sip when Justin reached across the table to greet someone, and in the process, he bumped her cup.

'Pissed Me Off'

image of Justin Bieber was called out for bumping Hailey's drink at the Grammys.
Source: mega

Justin Bieber was called out for bumping Hailey's drink at the Grammys.

A few people were quick to catch the awkward moment.

"We gonna ignore he knocks his wife's drink over to hug another girl? Lol," someone asked.

"When he accidentally hit her drink," another said.

However, many others defended Justin, arguing that the singer apologized right away.

"He said something like, 'Oh, I'm sorry,'" someone said.

"He stopped the hug to apologize to her straight away," a user observed.

"Accidents happen..." a comment read.

"That would've pissed me off," a person admitted.

Source: @hollywoodhunter007/Instagram

The singer was reaching to greet someone when his arm hit Hailey's cup.

Awkward Red Carpet Moment

image of A few people on social media caught the moment.
Source: @hollywoodhunter007/Instagram

A few people on social media caught the moment.

This came after the couple's memorable red carpet appearance.

While taking photos at the Grammys, Hailey carefully adjusted the mesh cutout of her dress while Justin stood nearby, giving minimal support as she steadied herself.

"The fact that he doesn't help her to correct her dress, looks like he can't wait to go home, just stands there and doesn't gaf about her says everything," a user captioned the footage.

Justin Bieber

Social Media's Reaction to the Red Carpet

image of Other's argued the singer apologized to his wife right away.
Source: mega

Other's argued the singer apologized to his wife right away.

"Chivalry's not just dead, it's extinct. Hands in pockets while she's wrestling that dress? Bro, step up or step aside. 😤 #GRAMMYs," one user reacted the clip, while another added, "He literally can't wait to get away from her dress struggles."

"She's giving handler...she tell him when and where to move and when she doesn't he's just standing there lost," a third added.

Slamming Split Rumors

image of This came after the pair's memorable red carpet photoshoot.
Source: @hollywoodhunter007/Instagram

This came after the pair's memorable red carpet photoshoot.

Justin and Hailey have frequently faced split rumors, but the model has emphasized the importance of keeping their relationship private since welcoming their son in August 2024.

"We're just taking it a day at a time," she told GQ in November 2025. "We both feel very protective of our son, and I don't think that's ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."

Hailey has also dismissed split rumors as false, stressing they are "not real."

"And that’s the thing: I have a real life," she said in July 2025. "My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."

