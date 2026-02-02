Justin Bieber Slammed for Not Helping Wife Hailey Bieber on the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet: 'Chivalry Is Extinct'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber stole the show with his performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, but his red carpet moment told a different story. The "SWAG" singer, 31, posed for photos outside the venue before the Sunday, February 1, show alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Beiber's Photo Op Went Viral

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's red carpet interaction went viral.

The couple's photo op soon went viral, with the Rhode Beauty founder, 29, seen fixing the mesh cutout of her dress as Justin stood beside her, offering little assistance while she held onto him for balance. "The fact that he doesn't help her to correct her dress, looks like he cant wait to go home, just stands there and doesn't gaf about her says everything," a social media user captioned the footage.

the fact that he doesn't help her to correct her dress, looks like he cant wait to go home, just stands there and doesn't gaf about her says everything. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BGrE6JKXeD — . (@selovelenaa) February 2, 2026 Source: @selovelenaa/X Social media was quick to share their opinions on the footage of Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Social Media Reacted to Justin and Hailey Bieber's Photo Op at the Grammys

Source: MEGA Fans were quick to say 'chivalry' is 'extinct.'

"Chivalry's not just dead, it's extinct. Hands in pockets while she's wrestling that dress? Bro, step up or step aside. 😤 #GRAMMYs," one user reacted the clip, while another added, "He literally can't wait to get away from her dress struggles." "She’s giving handler … she tell him when and where to move and when she doesn’t he’s just standing there lost," a third added.

Justin Bieber Performed at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Source: @JAILEYSWRLD/X Justin Bieber debuted a back tattoo that resembled Hailey Bieber.

Justin was nominated for four awards during the evening, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Swag, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daisies” and Best R&B Performance for “Yukon.” The "Baby" artist took the stage later in the show, performing his hit "Yukon" in only boxers and socks. His massive back tattoo was on full display, seemingly resembling his wife's iconic 2020 Elle photoshoot.

Hailey Bieber Blasted Split Rumors Last Year

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber blasted split rumors last year.