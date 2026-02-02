Justin Bieber Slammed for Not Helping Wife Hailey Bieber on the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet: 'Chivalry Is Extinct'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Justin Bieber stole the show with his performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, but his red carpet moment told a different story.
The "SWAG" singer, 31, posed for photos outside the venue before the Sunday, February 1, show alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Beiber's Photo Op Went Viral
The couple's photo op soon went viral, with the Rhode Beauty founder, 29, seen fixing the mesh cutout of her dress as Justin stood beside her, offering little assistance while she held onto him for balance.
"The fact that he doesn't help her to correct her dress, looks like he cant wait to go home, just stands there and doesn't gaf about her says everything," a social media user captioned the footage.
Social Media Reacted to Justin and Hailey Bieber's Photo Op at the Grammys
"Chivalry's not just dead, it's extinct. Hands in pockets while she's wrestling that dress? Bro, step up or step aside. 😤 #GRAMMYs," one user reacted the clip, while another added, "He literally can't wait to get away from her dress struggles."
"She’s giving handler … she tell him when and where to move and when she doesn’t he’s just standing there lost," a third added.
Justin Bieber Performed at the 2026 Grammy Awards
Justin was nominated for four awards during the evening, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Swag, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daisies” and Best R&B Performance for “Yukon.”
The "Baby" artist took the stage later in the show, performing his hit "Yukon" in only boxers and socks. His massive back tattoo was on full display, seemingly resembling his wife's iconic 2020 Elle photoshoot.
Hailey Bieber Blasted Split Rumors Last Year
Justin and Hailey are no strangers to split rumors surrounding their relationship, but the model has stressed the importance of keeping their relationship private since welcoming their son in August 2024.
“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” she told GQ in November 2025. “We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things.”
Hailey previously slammed the split rumors as baseless, emphasizing that they were "not real."
"And that’s the thing: I have a real life," she said in July 2025. "My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."