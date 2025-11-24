'Classless' Justin Bieber Caught Urinating on Golf Course: 'Rich Privilege Is Real'
Nov. 24 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Justin Bieber is under fire again after being caught urinating on a golf course.
Bieber, 31, was caught with his zipper down during a golf trip in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, November 23, in photos shared by a news outlet.
Justin Bieber Was Spotted Urinating on Golf Course
The “Swag” singer was spotted from behind, relieving himself after hitting the tee, dressed in oversized denim cargo shorts, a white T-shirt and a matching bucket hat.
According to the outlet, the Canada native was spotted sipping beers before hitting the green and noted that most courses don’t have many porta potties on the fairways.
Fans Shared Their Reactions
The photos quickly went viral, with many users sharing their opinions on social media. “Couldn’t wait to get it a proper bathroom. Rich privilege is real 🤡,” one user wrote.
Meanwhile, another fan added, “This man constantly urinating and parading naked in public, so freaking nasty and classless.”
However, others defended the pop star, explaining that the behavior was normal for golfers.
“So, he's like every other golfer then??” one fan wrote, while another added, “Every guy I have ever played with has peed on the course.”
Hailey Bieber Celebrated Her 29th Birthday
The outing came one day after the “Baby” singer celebrated his wife Hailey Bieber’s 29th birthday on November 22. The Rhode Beauty founder, 29, shared a carousel of photos to mark the occasion, which included a clip of the couple holding hands and a photo of their son, Jack Blues.
"Best week ringing in 29," Hailey captioned the post.
Justin raised eyebrows when he didn’t post a tribute dedicated to his wife to mark the occasion, and was also notably absent at her pre-birthday dinner party hosted by Rhode Skin on November 20.
Justin Bieber Seemingly Snubbed Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey first crossed paths in 2009 during one of the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer’s appearances on the Today show. They dated on and off from 2015 to 2018 before tying the knot that same year. In 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a son.
"We’re just taking it a day at a time," Hailey told GQ of her relationship earlier this month. "We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."