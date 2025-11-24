'Classless' Justin Bieber Caught Urinating on Golf Course: 'Rich Privilege Is Real'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber is under fire again after being caught urinating on a golf course. Bieber, 31, was caught with his zipper down during a golf trip in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, November 23, in photos shared by a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Was Spotted Urinating on Golf Course

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber took a break to pee while on a golf course in Palm Springs, Calif.

The “Swag” singer was spotted from behind, relieving himself after hitting the tee, dressed in oversized denim cargo shorts, a white T-shirt and a matching bucket hat. According to the outlet, the Canada native was spotted sipping beers before hitting the green and noted that most courses don’t have many porta potties on the fairways.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber relieved himself in a golf course's bushes during an outing in Palm Springs... and it was all caught on cam 😂 https://t.co/lAdxz6Qjx6 pic.twitter.com/HcuUFcPFpO — TMZ (@TMZ) November 24, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Shared Their Reactions

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber was blasted by fans for peeing on the golf course.

The photos quickly went viral, with many users sharing their opinions on social media. “Couldn’t wait to get it a proper bathroom. Rich privilege is real 🤡,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “This man constantly urinating and parading naked in public, so freaking nasty and classless.” However, others defended the pop star, explaining that the behavior was normal for golfers. “So, he's like every other golfer then??” one fan wrote, while another added, “Every guy I have ever played with has peed on the course.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Celebrated Her 29th Birthday

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber marked her 29th birthday on November 22.

The outing came one day after the “Baby” singer celebrated his wife Hailey Bieber’s 29th birthday on November 22. The Rhode Beauty founder, 29, shared a carousel of photos to mark the occasion, which included a clip of the couple holding hands and a photo of their son, Jack Blues. "Best week ringing in 29," Hailey captioned the post. Justin raised eyebrows when he didn’t post a tribute dedicated to his wife to mark the occasion, and was also notably absent at her pre-birthday dinner party hosted by Rhode Skin on November 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Seemingly Snubbed Hailey Bieber

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber said she and Justin Bieber were taking their marriage one 'day at a time.'