or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoCOUPLES

Hailey Bieber Reveals She's Taking Marriage to Justin 'a Day at a Time' Months After Breakup Rumors Swirled

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber gave a rare update on her marriage to Justin months after breakup buzz.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber peeled back the curtain on her private relationship with husband Justin.

During a Tuesday, November 11, interview with GQ, the model gave an inside look at her public romance with the pop star.

The Biebers, who share 1-year-old son Jack, made headlines over the past year about allegedly heading for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Hailey Bieber generally keeps her relationship private.
Source: GQ/YouTube

Hailey Bieber generally keeps her relationship private.

"We’re just taking it a day at a time," Hailey told GQ of her relationship. "We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Reflects on Becoming a Mom

Image of Hailey and Justin Bieber allegedly faced marriage troubles earlier this year.
Source: GQ/YouTube

Hailey and Justin Bieber allegedly faced marriage troubles earlier this year.

The 28-year-old articulated just how much being a mom has transformed her life.

"I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," she explained. "But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time. And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber Breakup Rumors

Image of Hailey and Justin Bieber share a 1-year-old son.
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber share a 1-year-old son.

Justin, 31, hinted at marriage trouble in the song "Don't Wanna" off his album Swag II, which was released on September 5. The lyrics include, "I don't wanna mess this up, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I know what I should be."

In June, an insider confirmed to a news outlet that "things aren’t great right now" between the stars.

Hailey denied the breakup buzz in an interview published on Wednesday, July 23.

"It's not real," she asserted. "And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."

Image of Hailey Bieber opened up about where she stands with husband Justin.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber opened up about where she stands with husband Justin.

A few months prior, she further expressed her frustration over the negative headlines.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," the social media star told Vogue in May. "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced and They’re this' and 'They’re not happy.' It is such a mindf---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.