Hailey Bieber Reveals She's Taking Marriage to Justin 'a Day at a Time' Months After Breakup Rumors Swirled

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber peeled back the curtain on her private relationship with husband Justin. During a Tuesday, November 11, interview with GQ, the model gave an inside look at her public romance with the pop star. The Biebers, who share 1-year-old son Jack, made headlines over the past year about allegedly heading for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: GQ/YouTube Hailey Bieber generally keeps her relationship private.

"We’re just taking it a day at a time," Hailey told GQ of her relationship. "We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Reflects on Becoming a Mom

Source: GQ/YouTube Hailey and Justin Bieber allegedly faced marriage troubles earlier this year.

The 28-year-old articulated just how much being a mom has transformed her life. "I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," she explained. "But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time. And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber Breakup Rumors

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Hailey and Justin Bieber share a 1-year-old son.

Justin, 31, hinted at marriage trouble in the song "Don't Wanna" off his album Swag II, which was released on September 5. The lyrics include, "I don't wanna mess this up, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I know what I should be." In June, an insider confirmed to a news outlet that "things aren’t great right now" between the stars. Hailey denied the breakup buzz in an interview published on Wednesday, July 23. "It's not real," she asserted. "And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber opened up about where she stands with husband Justin.