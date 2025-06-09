Justin Bieber Jumps to Pal Sexyy Red's Defense After Ray J Claims He Slept With Her: 'Rubs Me Real Wrong'
Justin Bieber has Sexyy Red's back.
The "Peaches" singer, 31, publicly jumped to the "U My Everything" rapper's defense after fellow artist Ray J, 44, claimed during a recent Twitch livestream that he slept with the 27-year-old star.
Justin Bieber Gets Protective Over Sexyy Red
Bieber shared a protective message to his Instagram Story on Sunday, June 8, as he took a screenshot of a conversation Sexyy Red had uploaded to her own profile showing her confronting Ray J about the claims she insisted were false.
"This rubs me real wrong … Sorry [Sexyy Red], [you] the goat," Bieber wrote alongside a picture of the "Pound Town" rapper and Ray J's direct messages.
Sexyy Red's screenshot of her conversation exposed the Missouri rapper scolding Ray J for claiming he slept with her.
Sexyy Red Confronts Ray J
"Cornball azx [sic] lyin on ya meat is weird," she stated alongside a photo of her and Ray J's chat. "Play in yo a* not [with me].”
"Even to be sayin we ‘slept’ on the plane together … I said hi and kept it pushin … is you [cool cuz]?" she questioned.
In her direct messages to Ray J, Sexyy Red asked, "so dis what doin [sic] playing wit people name on da internet?"
Ray J attempted to defend his decision by telling her he was just "playin" and "trolling," as he promised to publicly apologize for his actions.
"I’ll make it right and I’m really sorry Sexyy," he declared.
Ray J Apologizes for Claiming He Slept With Sexyy Red
Keeping his word, Ray J later took accountability via his Twitch live stream.
"I want to apologize to Sexyy Red. Sexyy Red is one of my favorite artists," he announced on Sunday.
"Sexyy Red and I was on a plane. We were both flying somewhere. We randomly saw each other. She was sitting by me. She had her space. I had my space. She had her own blanket, her own pillow. I had my own blanket and my own pillow," he explained. "And we had a long flight. We both were tired, so we went to sleep. Just like we would sleep with anybody else that was sitting next to us on a plane."
Ray J continued: "I went out of control and I said that I slept with Sexyy Red. That’s insensitive and it’s not okay and it’s trolling at the highest level. I want to say, Sexyy Red, my bad. I hope this gets out there and this gets clipped and this gets shown."
Are Justin Bieber and Sexyy Red Friends?
As for Bieber's role in the situation, his friendship with Sexyy Red was put on full display back in April after he was filmed celebrating her birthday at a nightclub.
The video went viral and caused the "Baby" singer to face backlash, as he was seen kissing Sexyy Red on the cheek and looking giddy — which signaled haters to attack Justin in his wife Hailey Bieber's defense.