Justin Bieber's Pal Sexyy Red Defends His Marriage to Hailey After Singer's Touchy Interaction With the Rapper Goes Viral: Watch

Instagram users felt Justin Bieber looked happier with rapper Sexyy Red than he often does with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

On Thursday, April 17, rapper Sexyy Red (real name Janae Nierah Wherry ) posted a video where she was greeted by pal Justin Bieber at her birthday celebration — but the dad-of-one's touchy demeanor raised eyebrows.

Another day, another drama-filled headline for the Biebers.

"My two personalities… thank for comin friend @justinbieber 🫶🏾 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 DA BADDEST 🎂🎊," the 27-year-old wrote of the clip.

In the video, Sexyy Red — who walked into the room wearing a white bikini top, white micro shorts, fishnet stockings, a floor-length red coat and a matching red hat — went over to the singer, 31, who had his arms open for a hug.

As the rapper sat down, Bieber put his arm around her and gave her a kiss on the cheek, followed by a huge smile spread across his face.