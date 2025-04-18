or
BREAKING NEWS
Justin Bieber's Pal Sexyy Red Defends His Marriage to Hailey After Singer's Touchy Interaction With the Rapper Goes Viral: Watch

Photo of Justin Bieber and Sexyy Red and a picture of Hailey Bieber
Source: @sexyyred/instagram;mega

Instagram users felt Justin Bieber looked happier with rapper Sexyy Red than he often does with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

April 18 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Another day, another drama-filled headline for the Biebers.

On Thursday, April 17, rapper Sexyy Red (real name Janae Nierah Wherry) posted a video where she was greeted by pal Justin Bieber at her birthday celebration — but the dad-of-one's touchy demeanor raised eyebrows.

justin bieber sexyy red defends marriage hailey touchy interaction
Source: @sexyyred/instagram

Justin Bieber sparked controversey over his touchy interaction with Sexyy Red.

"My two personalities… thank for comin friend @justinbieber 🫶🏾 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 DA BADDEST 🎂🎊," the 27-year-old wrote of the clip.

In the video, Sexyy Red — who walked into the room wearing a white bikini top, white micro shorts, fishnet stockings, a floor-length red coat and a matching red hat — went over to the singer, 31, who had his arms open for a hug.

As the rapper sat down, Bieber put his arm around her and gave her a kiss on the cheek, followed by a huge smile spread across his face.

The two then stood up and started dancing as the rapper moved her coat out of the way to show off her butt as she twerked.

Fans were shocked at the interaction since the "Baby" crooner, 31, has been married to wife Hailey Bieber, 28, since 2018. However, the "Pound Town" artist dismissed any allegations that Justin was being inappropriate.

justin bieber sexyy red defends marriage hailey touchy interaction
Source: @sexyyred/instagram

The rapper hit back at claims that Justin Bieber looked happier with her than he does with wife Hailey Bieber.

When a fan commented on the post, "Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl 😭," the rapper replied, "Yes he do!!"

Justin also posted the video on his page, where he was called out by more fans for his behavior.

"Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey 😂," one person wrote, while another said, "Never seen a video of him trying to kiss Hailey like that…😂😂😂😂."

"Bro aren’t you married," noted a third individual, with a fourth writing, "He has so much fun when his wife isn’t around lol."

Divorce rumors have plagued Justin and Hailey for years, though they've been going strong despite the allegations.

However, fans have recently become more concerned with the Canadian star's social media antics, as he's been posting up a storm of odd content that includes several videos of him smoking marijuana.

justin bieber sexyy red defends marriage hailey touchy interaction
Source: mega

The couple, who welcomed their first child in August, married in 2018.

The pop star also sparked worry when he abruptly announced he quit Drew House, the fashion label he co-founded.

"I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life," he wrote. "If you're rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste your money on Drew House."

justin bieber sexyy red defends marriage hailey touchy interaction
Source: @sexyyred/instagram

The new dad's behavior over the past few months has sparked concerns for his well-being.

Justin's actions even sparked his former friends to speak out.

"Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK," collaborator Poo Bear told The Hollywood Reporter for their investigative article about the star.

In that same article, it was claimed Justin was millions of dollars in debt, but his rep denied the accusation, stating, "Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."

