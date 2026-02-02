Justin Bieber Mocked for Looking Bored and Moody as He's Greeted by 2026 Grammys Host Trevor Noah: 'He's Hating Every Second of This'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber didn't look too thrilled while attending the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1. During host Trevor Noah's opening monologue, the comedian went over to say hello to the singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, but the "Baby" crooner was acting a bit reserved during the greeting.

Justin Bieber's Moody Look Goes Viral

Source: OK!/cbs Justin Bieber was called out on social media for looking bored at the 2026 Grammys.

"Justin Bieber is back in the house! His album SWAG is nominated... four Grammy nominations," Noah praised, failing to spark a smile from the pop star. "I think better than any Grammy, he's come back as a new dad. Congratulations to both of you," Noah noted, referring to their son Jack, 1. While the model smiled and thanked him, Justin said thank you with a neutral look on his face. "My personal favorite thing that Justin Bieber has done over the past year is he told Apple to move the dictation button on the keyboard," Noah continued, prompting Hailey to crack up and her spouse to give a slight smile.

Fans React to Justin Bieber's Facial Expressions

Source: OK!/cbs Trevor Noah praised the singer and congratulated him on the birth of his first child.

Social media picked up on Justin's mood, with one person writing, "I feel like Justin Bieber hates being famous, he could just move to a farm and live off his crops." "Justin bieber represents my anti social a-- anytime someone brings the attention towards me," another person joked, while a third penned, "Justin Bieber is gorgeous even with the b---- face he makes at award shows." "Justin Bieber hating every single second of the host talking to him," agreed another individual.

Dissecting Justin Bieber's Body Language

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The singer attended the awards show with wife Hailey Bieber.

Body language expert Darren Stanton explained that with Justin, "what you see is what you get." "He didn’t give much away through his facial expressions, he’s quite stoic, doesn’t seem to love the attention or want to stick around for long," Stanton explained on behalf of Covers. "We see an authenticity with him, and he clearly isn’t lapping the limelight. Justin’s jaw is clenched whilst he poses for pictures, which is almost a sign of slight tension from him," he added of when the couple was on the red carpet.

Source: @lilbieber/instagram Justin Bieber was nominated for four awards at the 2026 Grammys.