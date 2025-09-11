Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber just turned an ordinary ride into a headline-making moment. The 31-year-old pop star stripped down to nothing but white Calvin Klein briefs while cruising on a Segway along a gravel path surrounded by trees and greenery.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber shocked fans by riding a Segway in just his underwear.

In one snap, Bieber confidently faced the camera, showing off his tattoos and toned body while balancing on the scooter. Another video caught him from behind, giving fans a cheeky view as he rolled down the trail.

The bold post comes shortly after Britney Spears rushed to defend him on social media. The "Toxic" singer stood by the “Sorry” hitmaker after critics slammed him for including his 1-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, in a promo shot for his new album, Swag II.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Britney Spears defended Justin Bieber via social media.

To mark the album’s release on Friday, September 5, Justin had shared a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram. One picture showed him holding his baby boy, whose back faced the camera.

Britney reposted the snap with a heartfelt caption, “Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas !!! I’m in love with this picture !!! So so beautiful !!!”

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber shares son Jack with wife Hailey Bieber.

She reminded that she knows all too well what it’s like to face constant judgment. Sources said that the pop princess has always had a soft spot for the "Peaches" singer. Back in May, insiders revealed she felt protective of him as rumors swirled online about his well-being and marriage to Hailey Bieber.

"She's reserving judgment, but of course she's hearing all the talk about him struggling and can't help but worry. She's not the type to try and interfere or make assumptions, but she has let it be known to their mutual contacts that she's there for him, and for Hailey too, if he needs anything at all," one source told Life & Style at the time. "She understands more than anyone how the world and the pressures of fame and the industry can tear something good apart," the insider added. "She still remembers the first time she met Justin when he was just a young teenager, and as a mom of boys herself, she can't help but feel maternal towards him."

Source: MEGA Britney Spears feels protective of Justin Bieber as he navigates fame and marriage rumors, a source claimed.

Britney also feels empathy for Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette. "She also remembers his mom very fondly and she knows it can't be easy for her to see her son going through this hard time," the source explained. "Britney is the most compassionate person you could ever meet, and she just wants to do anything she can to help ease Justin's pain. She is very clear that she doesn't want to do this for any sort of publicity, so she's keeping this all very private," the insider stressed.