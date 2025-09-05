Justin Bieber Sings About Going Through Rough Patch With Wife Hailey on 'Swag II': 'I Know We're Gonna Make It Out'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber appeared to mention his struggles with wife Hailey Bieber — and where they stand now — on his new album, Swag II, which released on Friday, September 5. One of the most telling tracks is "Don't Wanna," where the dad-of-one sings about his desire not to lose someone.

Source: @justinbieber/instagram Justin Bieber sings about not wanting someone 'to leave' on his new album, 'Swag II.'

"I don't wanna mess this up, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I know what I should be," Justin, 31, says. In another verse, he mentions, "I know we're gonna make it out." Other tunes, such as "I Do," are more positive. "I do, I mean it when I said that I do/ Nobody gets to touch you, I do/ You will always be the one that I choose," the star states in the chorus. The Canadian also pays tribute to his and Hailey's son, Jack Blues, 1, on "Mother in You."

Hailey Shows Support for 'Swag II'

Source: @haileybieber/instagram Hailey Bieber supported her husband's new album.

The model, 28, supported her spouse when the album released, posting on her Instagram Story, "Happy Swag II day," showing herself listening to tracks like "Love Song," "When It's Over" and "I Do." The Rhode founder gave a special shout-out to "Bad Honey," of which she said, "This is my s---."

Source: mega The pair's marriage has been under scrutiny since they wed in 2018.

Justin also addressed gossip surrounding their relationship on Swag, which he released in July. "Girl, we better stop before we say some s---/ We’ve been testing our patience/ I think we better off if we just take a break/ And remember what grace is," spills the vocalist on "Walking Away." “Baby, I ain’t walking away/ You were my diamond/ Gave you a ring/ I made you a promise. I told you, ‘I’d change’/ It’s just human nature/ These growing pains/ And baby, I ain’t walking away."

Hailey Comments on Divorce Rumors

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The model insisted gossip about their relationship isn't 'real.'

While the parents-of-one have had issues in their romance, Hailey explained that a lot of the time, the rumors aren't true. "It's not real," she declared of what's claimed about their marriage. “And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."

Source: @haileybieber/instagram Justin's song 'Mother in You' is about Hailey and their son, Jack Blues.