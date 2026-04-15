Justin Bieber's Coachella Set Sparks Comeback Debate: Moment or Real Return?
April 15 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber didn’t just take the stage at Coachella, he reset the conversation around his career.
Headlining the festival in Indio, California, the 32-year-old pop star delivered a performance that leaned heavily on nostalgia, swapping out Coachella’s usual spectacle for a minimalist setup centered around a laptop and a YouTube homepage, from which he played early clips like his viral 2008 cover of “With You” and hits like “Baby.”
A Performance That Divided the Internet
Some fans embraced the unconventional set as a full-circle moment. One commenter on a clip posted by Coachella on Instagram described it as “simple and legendary,” while others said it felt tailored specifically for longtime “Beliebers.”
Critics weren’t as forgiving. One X user posted a photo of Bieber sitting on an empty stage with his laptop and compared it to a corporate Zoom meeting with the caption, “nothing from my end thanks.”
Some accused Bieber of being lazy, questioning reports that he was paid a Coachella-record $10 million for what appeared to be a stripped-down viewing party. Others called attention to Sabrina Carpenter’s over-the-top set the night before, pointing to a seemingly sexist trend of women performers giving their all while male stars phone it in.
The ‘Comeback’ Question
“Coachella isn't just a gig; it's a global billboard that instantly shifts the conversation from his quiet hiatus to his undeniable cultural relevance,” says John Kwatakye-Atiko, founder and president of Popular Demand Entertainment.
“A one-off leans entirely on nostalgia and old hits. A true comeback uses the stage to push a new aesthetic, brings out strategic guests to prove current industry clout, and most importantly, is followed by an immediate media push — like an album tease or tour announcement," he explains.
“If his camp goes completely quiet by Tuesday of next week, it was just a moment. If secondary news breaks, the comeback is officially on.”
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What Fans Are Watching For
“A real comeback is consistent,” says Jamel Anderson, CEO of fan engagement platform Fanmire. “Fans need to see that this isn’t just one big moment for Justin, but the start of something sustained.”
Anderson notes that for Bieber’s core fans, the more intimate performance and personal moments “still worked,” but for everyone else, “the controversy shifted the focus from the performance to whether it felt worthwhile or authentic.”
“The fanbase is still strong and highly engaged around Justin Bieber,” Anderson admits. “But strong fanbases also react quickly, both positively and critically.”
What Comes Next
Could Coachella weekend two — and a potential tour announcement — cement this as a true inflection point?
“Yes — but only with clear follow-through,” Anderson says. “He needs to deliver a stronger performance, control the narrative, and show what’s next. If he does that, this becomes a real turning point. If not, it stays a moment instead of a comeback.”