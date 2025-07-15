Love Potion Founder Justin Glaze Knew Seeing Ex Susie Evans on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 Would Be 'Sad'

"Of course, [seeing her] was on my radar," he admitted. "But I'm very fortunate that she and I have always been super respectful toward each other, super kind and have always held a lot of love and admiration for each other, despite what our relationship may look like."

Even though they remained cordial after their August 2024 breakup, Glaze still wondered how he would feel seeing his former flame walk through the doors of the Azura Beach Resort.

"Hey, this is gonna be interesting and probably sad at times, but there was never any animosity or anything," he remembered thinking to himself.

At the end of Episode 2, Glaze offered Evans his rose, neglecting his previous date, Lexi Young. Evans refused to accept, returned to the other women and held Young's hand. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Glaze exiting the set and Evans running after him.