Love Potion Founder Justin Glaze Knew Seeing Ex Susie Evans on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 Would Be 'Sad'
It’s not every day you get to see your ex kissing other people at a singles beach resort. For Justin Glaze, returning to Bachelor in Paradise for Season 10 made that fear a plausible reality.
In an exclusive interview with OK! about his new brand, Love Potion, the reality star, 31, expressed what it was like anticipating ex Susie Evans’ arrival in Costa Rica and how he prepared to conquer any awkwardness.
"Of course, [seeing her] was on my radar," he admitted. "But I'm very fortunate that she and I have always been super respectful toward each other, super kind and have always held a lot of love and admiration for each other, despite what our relationship may look like."
Even though they remained cordial after their August 2024 breakup, Glaze still wondered how he would feel seeing his former flame walk through the doors of the Azura Beach Resort.
"Hey, this is gonna be interesting and probably sad at times, but there was never any animosity or anything," he remembered thinking to himself.
At the end of Episode 2, Glaze offered Evans his rose, neglecting his previous date, Lexi Young. Evans refused to accept, returned to the other women and held Young's hand. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Glaze exiting the set and Evans running after him.
Why Did Justin Glaze Return to 'Bachelor in Paradise?'
Glaze wanted to appear on the series again, as he couldn't turn down another opportunity to potentially meet his future wife.
"I was at a point post-relationship where I hadn't really been dating," he recalled of being asked to join the 2025 cast. "I've always been the type of person to take calculated risks. If this opportunity is being presented to me, who am I to potentially deprive myself of meeting somebody? I'm good friends with a lot of people from this franchise, and Paradise worked out for them. So I took it as an opportunity to say, 'Hey, why not?' I would hate to look back on this...and not know what could have come from it."
Will Justin Glaze Be Dating Golden Contestants?
Although he was excited to see Golden Bachelor contestants on the beach, getting romantically involved with an older woman was a "total no-no."
"They've got so much life experience and advice to offer, so I was looking at it from that standpoint of, 'Oh, this could be my parent or grandparent,'" he said. "They're so sweet, but no, it was never on my radar to [date them]...everyone's got their thing [though]. You never know."
Justin Glaze Launches Espresso Martini Brand Love Potion
Glaze shared his love of espresso martinis at the swim-up bar with his castmates, a passion that comes to life in his new brand, Love Potion. Launching July 15, the company will sell readymade espresso martini cans designed by the reality star himself.
"I've always loved traveling and a good cocktail, so I kind of continued that once I got a [social media] following," he explained. "I was getting messages like, 'Hey, you gotta try this espresso martini.' People would rate them and tag me, or just send me funny memes related to espresso martinis."
Glaze was at a point in his career where he wanted to leave behind his background in corporate finance for a more creative pursuit — enter Love Potion.
"I knew nothing about this industry. It was totally new to me. But I rolled up my sleeves and was just like, 'Let's get to work and figure out how we can make a great canned espresso martini,'" he exclaimed. "I don't think there's ever a bad time for one, whether it's brunch time and you're trying to get a pick-me-up or a nice night cap."