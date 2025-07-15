or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Bachelor in Paradise
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Love Potion Founder Justin Glaze Knew Seeing Ex Susie Evans on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 Would Be 'Sad'

Photo of Justin Glaze and Susie Evans
Source: MEGA

In an exclusive interview, Justin Glaze broke down why he was ready for 'Bachelor in Paradise' again, with or without Susie Evans.

By:

July 15 2025, Updated 5:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

It’s not every day you get to see your ex kissing other people at a singles beach resort. For Justin Glaze, returning to Bachelor in Paradise for Season 10 made that fear a plausible reality.

In an exclusive interview with OK! about his new brand, Love Potion, the reality star, 31, expressed what it was like anticipating ex Susie Evans’ arrival in Costa Rica and how he prepared to conquer any awkwardness.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Justin Glaze previously dated fellow 'Bachelor' alum Susie Evans.
Source: MEGA

Justin Glaze previously dated fellow 'Bachelor' alum Susie Evans.

"Of course, [seeing her] was on my radar," he admitted. "But I'm very fortunate that she and I have always been super respectful toward each other, super kind and have always held a lot of love and admiration for each other, despite what our relationship may look like."

Even though they remained cordial after their August 2024 breakup, Glaze still wondered how he would feel seeing his former flame walk through the doors of the Azura Beach Resort.

"Hey, this is gonna be interesting and probably sad at times, but there was never any animosity or anything," he remembered thinking to himself.

At the end of Episode 2, Glaze offered Evans his rose, neglecting his previous date, Lexi Young. Evans refused to accept, returned to the other women and held Young's hand. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Glaze exiting the set and Evans running after him.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Justin Glaze Return to 'Bachelor in Paradise?'

image of Justin Glaze and Susie Evans broke up in 2024.
Source: @justinglaze/Instagram

Justin Glaze and Susie Evans broke up in 2024.

Glaze wanted to appear on the series again, as he couldn't turn down another opportunity to potentially meet his future wife.

"I was at a point post-relationship where I hadn't really been dating," he recalled of being asked to join the 2025 cast. "I've always been the type of person to take calculated risks. If this opportunity is being presented to me, who am I to potentially deprive myself of meeting somebody? I'm good friends with a lot of people from this franchise, and Paradise worked out for them. So I took it as an opportunity to say, 'Hey, why not?' I would hate to look back on this...and not know what could have come from it."

MORE ON:
Bachelor in Paradise

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Will Justin Glaze Be Dating Golden Contestants?

Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube

'Bachelor in Paradise' premiered on July 7.

Although he was excited to see Golden Bachelor contestants on the beach, getting romantically involved with an older woman was a "total no-no."

"They've got so much life experience and advice to offer, so I was looking at it from that standpoint of, 'Oh, this could be my parent or grandparent,'" he said. "They're so sweet, but no, it was never on my radar to [date them]...everyone's got their thing [though]. You never know."

Justin Glaze Launches Espresso Martini Brand Love Potion

image of Justin Glaze is the founder of Love Potion.
Source: Love Potion

Justin Glaze is the founder of Love Potion.

Glaze shared his love of espresso martinis at the swim-up bar with his castmates, a passion that comes to life in his new brand, Love Potion. Launching July 15, the company will sell readymade espresso martini cans designed by the reality star himself.

"I've always loved traveling and a good cocktail, so I kind of continued that once I got a [social media] following," he explained. "I was getting messages like, 'Hey, you gotta try this espresso martini.' People would rate them and tag me, or just send me funny memes related to espresso martinis."

Glaze was at a point in his career where he wanted to leave behind his background in corporate finance for a more creative pursuit — enter Love Potion.

"I knew nothing about this industry. It was totally new to me. But I rolled up my sleeves and was just like, 'Let's get to work and figure out how we can make a great canned espresso martini,'" he exclaimed. "I don't think there's ever a bad time for one, whether it's brunch time and you're trying to get a pick-me-up or a nice night cap."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.