Why Did 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Justin Glaze and Susie Evans Break Up? Inside Their Split
Bachelor Nation’s Justin Glaze and Susie Evans found love after their respective seasons of the ABC dating franchise, but despite their split, their past romance will still play out on Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Fans are eager to know why Glaze and Evans — whose relationship famously blossomed from a close friendship — ultimately split.
When Did Bachelor Nation’s Justin Glaze and Susie Evans Start Dating?
Fans first got to know Evans when she won Clayton Echard’s final rose on Season 26 of The Bachelor in 2022. Meanwhile, Glaze made his Bachelorette debut with Katie Thurston in 2021, then returned to appear on Bachelor in Paradise for Season 8 in 2022.
Evans and Glaze first crossed paths in November 2022, only two months following the photographer’s split from Echard.
“Justin and I met on the East Coast when we both were living pretty close to each other. He was in Baltimore, and I was in Virginia,” The Bachelor alum told a news outlet on April 10. “We’re both creatives. And he knew I did videography, and he was working on a really cool project. So, he asked me to kind of help out on the videography side of the project.”
After remaining “good friends” for about a year, the pair eventually explored a romantic connection, confirming their relationship in January 2024 following months of fan speculation.
Why Did Bachelor Nation Stars Justin Glaze and Susie Evans Break Up?
Glaze announced his split from Evans during an August 2024 appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast.
“Susie and I, we’re not together. We are doing our best to — kind of, like I said — protect each other, keep things private as we try to navigate what this looks like for us,” the artist explained. “We still have a ton of love for each other. We’re on great terms. We still talk and are in communication. Like I said, [we are] still prioritizing each other, ourselves, our relationship.”
Glaze admitted the split had “not been easy” for him and recalled a candid conversation the pair had about how to break the news to fans.
Bachelor's Justin and Susie Confirmed Their Split in August 2024
“We are always on the same page about our relationship. When this first happened, we decided, ‘Hey, we’re not going to make some joint post. We’re going to figure this out together, we’re going to keep it private. I’m sure people will catch on eventually and then when we’re ready to talk about it, that’s what we’ll do,’” he said. “We were on the same page about when we would want to talk about it and how we want to go about navigating all of this.”
Glaze and Evans have yet to reveal the reason for their split, though Evans has hinted at carrying “regrets” from the relationship while reflecting on her first public breakup with Echard. “I have regrets from how the last one went to be honest, even though I feel like I was mostly private about that too,” she explained that same month.
Justin Glaze and Susie Evans Are Set to Come Face-to-Face on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Glaze returned to the ABC franchise on Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in July. He quickly sparked a connection with Lexi Young during the first episode, but she expressed doubts about his readiness for a relationship, given his recent split.
While Glaze reassured her that he genuinely wanted to get to know her, things are bound to get complicated with Evans set to make her entrance on the beach.