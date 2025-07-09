Why Did 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Justin Glaze and Susie Evans Break Up? Inside Their Split

Fans first got to know Evans when she won Clayton Echard’s final rose on Season 26 of The Bachelor in 2022. Meanwhile, Glaze made his Bachelorette debut with Katie Thurston in 2021, then returned to appear on Bachelor in Paradise for Season 8 in 2022.

Evans and Glaze first crossed paths in November 2022, only two months following the photographer’s split from Echard.

“Justin and I met on the East Coast when we both were living pretty close to each other. He was in Baltimore, and I was in Virginia,” The Bachelor alum told a news outlet on April 10. “We’re both creatives. And he knew I did videography, and he was working on a really cool project. So, he asked me to kind of help out on the videography side of the project.”

After remaining “good friends” for about a year, the pair eventually explored a romantic connection, confirming their relationship in January 2024 following months of fan speculation.