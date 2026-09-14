COUPLES Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA to Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage: Photos Source: MEGA: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Justin Bieber shared photos of himself and Hailey Bieber to ring in their anniversary. Olivia Callanan Sept. 14 2026, Published 10:18 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary with a PDA-packed game of pool on Sunday, September 13. The pop star, 32, took to his Instagram to share a series of loved-up photos as they got up close and personal while enjoying time together at a sports bar.

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'8 Years Until Infinity'

Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber posed inside of a sports bar.

"8 years until infinity ❤️," Justin wrote in the caption. "NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️ I love you, baby. Happy Anniversary 😘." The model commented under the "Daisies" singer's post, "8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool 😍😍," before adding, "😘💋."

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Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber both kept it casual for the outing.

Justin kept it casual in a short-sleeved gray hoodie and dark-wash jeans, while Hailey also opted for a simple look in a sporty two-toned baseball shirt and jeans that gave fans a glimpse of her toned tummy. In one photo, the stars were inches away from kissing as the Rhode founder, 29, playfully leaned in toward her husband while he placed a hand on her hip. Hailey later reposted the sweet photo to her Instagram Stories with the caption "8 years 🙈🤍" written across it. In another photo, Justin set up the game as Hailey stood close by with a cheeky look on her face, as a third showed the pop icon appearing to encourage his wife as she prepared to take a shot.

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Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Tied the Knot in 2 Ceremonies

Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married privately before holding a much larger ceremony.

The couple, who first met in 2009 after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them, were celebrating the anniversary of their first and very private wedding ceremony that took place in September 2018 at a New York courthouse, where only Hailey and Justin were present. A year later, they had a larger, more traditional wedding at the luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, surrounded by friends and family. In August 2024, the couple welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, who recently celebrated his 2nd birthday.

'Justin and Hailey Bieber, More in Love Than Ever'

Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently posed for the PDA-filled cover of 'WYouth' magazine.