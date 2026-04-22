Justin Bieber Packs on the PDA With Wife Hailey as Model Rocks Cheeky Shorts at Coachella: Photos

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Justin and Hailey Bieber stole the show at Coachella. After his headliner set at the festival, the singer packed on the PDA with his wife by his trailer, as seen in a Tuesday, April 21, Instagram post. Justin kissed Hailey on the cheek as she placed a hand on his neck and flashed a soft smile for the camera.

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Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018.

The model, 29, wore a blue crop top, gray hoodie and cheeky track shorts, while the musician, 32, sported an oversized white tee and yellow basketball shorts. In one snapshot, Justin sat on a black folding chair, smoking a cigar, with his arm wrapped around Hailey, who squatted down next to him. Elsewhere in his photo dump, the “Baby” artist posted several memorable moments from his Coachella set, including when he brought longtime fan Billie Eilish on stage as his “one less lonely girl.” Justin serenaded the fellow pop star as she dropped to her knees and covered her face, blushing with excitement. In another image, Justin leaned into the crowd while several screaming fans filmed him from behind with their phones.

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Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, supported him from the crowd at Coachella.

The award-winning singer left his Instagram carousel captionless, yet several celebs praised him in the comments section. “Oh my GODDDDD bro 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” Eilish’s brother, Finneas, wrote. “Excellent,” Justin Skye commented.

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Why Did Justin Bieber's Coachella Set Get Backlash?

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Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber brought out Big Sean as a special guest at Coachella.

Justin’s Coachella set was met with backlash, as some social media users considered his demeanor “lazy.” During his performance, he sat down and scrolled through throwback tracks on YouTube, including “Baby” and “Never Say Never.” "I'm crying this might actually be the worst performance I've ever seen. He’s literally just playing music videos from youtube… zero effort, just pure laziness. #coachella," one person wrote on X. "Justin Bieber giving us one of the laziest performances of all time," another user expressed. “Justin Bieber is the worst headliner at Coachella in history because [he's] just sitting with a laptop,” said a third.

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Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber surprised Billie Eilish during 'One Less Lonely Girl.'

Others were enamored by Justin’s Week 2 performance, which featured cameos from Eilish, Sexyy Red, Big Sean, Dijon, The Kid LAROI, Tems, WizKid and Mk.gee. “Weekend 1 was soundcheck,” one person wrote on TikTok. Justin also notably switched up the lyrics of one of his new songs "Everything Hallelujah" to shout out his wife and their son, Jack.

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Is Justin Bieber Going on Tour?

View this post on Instagram Source: @oliviadaytonn/Instagram Justin Bieber sang some of his most nostalgic hits at Coachella.