Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Display United Front as Couple Breaks Cover After Divorce Rumors

Two years of rumors, silenced by one afternoon in New York City.

He brought "Sexyback" in 2006. In 2026, he's bringing back something that actually matters: his marriage.

After nearly two years out of the public eye as a couple, Justin Timberlake, 45, and his wife Jessica Biel, 44, made a quiet but unmistakable display on Monday, June 15, stepping out together in New York City for their first joint outing in months amid recent split speculation.

In paparazzi photos, the pair looked relaxed and reconnected, keeping it casual in coordinating all-black ensembles while walking hand in hand through the city streets. Both opted for long pants and short-sleeved tops, finishing the look with sunglasses, low-key, sure, but together, which was the only detail that mattered.

The couple reportedly paused their stroll to take photos with fans, a sweet moment that felt less like a PR move and more like two people genuinely enjoying a rare, easy afternoon together.

By evening, the duo had traded their daytime ease for something far more polished. Biel turned heads in a sleek satin black high-neck top and matching slit skirt, elevated by strappy black heels. Timberlake kept it simple, stepping out in a striped gray shirt, wide-leg pants and loafers, the kind of understated cool he's made his signature.