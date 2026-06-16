Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Display United Front as Couple Breaks Cover After Divorce Rumors
June 16 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
He brought "Sexyback" in 2006. In 2026, he's bringing back something that actually matters: his marriage.
After nearly two years out of the public eye as a couple, Justin Timberlake, 45, and his wife Jessica Biel, 44, made a quiet but unmistakable display on Monday, June 15, stepping out together in New York City for their first joint outing in months amid recent split speculation.
In paparazzi photos, the pair looked relaxed and reconnected, keeping it casual in coordinating all-black ensembles while walking hand in hand through the city streets. Both opted for long pants and short-sleeved tops, finishing the look with sunglasses, low-key, sure, but together, which was the only detail that mattered.
The couple reportedly paused their stroll to take photos with fans, a sweet moment that felt less like a PR move and more like two people genuinely enjoying a rare, easy afternoon together.
By evening, the duo had traded their daytime ease for something far more polished. Biel turned heads in a sleek satin black high-neck top and matching slit skirt, elevated by strappy black heels. Timberlake kept it simple, stepping out in a striped gray shirt, wide-leg pants and loafers, the kind of understated cool he's made his signature.
Trouble in Paradise
The outing comes after years of trouble for the couple, whose marriage has been under an intense public microscope since Timberlake's DWI arrest in the Hamptons in June 2024.
The incident fed longstanding rumors about cracks in their relationship, and for a while, the silence between them only seemed to further fuel the speculation.
Parallel Lives
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- Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel 'Occasionally See a Therapist for a Check in' as 11-Year Marriage Remains Strong: 'They Have Each Other's Backs'
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Sources close to the couple painted a picture of two people drifting in opposite directions. Married since 2012, but increasingly living parallel lives rather than a shared one.
With careers pulling them in different directions and the demands of raising their two sons together, insiders suggested the distance between them had grown harder to ignore. For a pair that once seemed unshakeable, the whispers of a marriage under strain were difficult to dismiss.
A Choice to Stay
Yet through it all, Biel never wavered. Despite the noise, headlines and her husband's very public DWI arrest, those close to the couple say she made a firm decision to stand by her marriage.
"She’s not going to leave him," a source claimed. "Jessica is still very upset by Justin’s recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it."
That loyalty, however, does not come without worry. Those close to Biel say she has carried a quiet concern for her husband in the time since, hoping he would follow through on the promises he made to her.
"Jessica is worried about him, but Justin has promised her he will make things right," the insider added.
If Monday's outing is any indication, it looks like he just might be keeping his word.