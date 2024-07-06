'She's Not Going to Leave Him': Jessica Biel Has 'Agreed' to Work Through Her Issues With Justin Timberlake After His DWI Arrest, Source Claims
Jessica Biel is standing by her man!
According to insiders, the Accidental Love actress, 42, has been staying loyal to her husband, Justin Timberlake, and doesn't plan on giving up on their marriage following his shocking DWI arrest.
"She’s not going to leave him," a source claimed. "Jessica is still very upset by Justin’s recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it."
Despite vowing to weather the storm with the former boy bander, 43, Biel has continued to voice concern over Timberlake. "Jessica is worried about him," the insider admitted, "but Justin has promised her he will make things right."
The Hollywood power couple, who married in 2012, have been through other scandals in the past after the Friends with Benefits alum was spotted getting a little too close to his Palmer castmate Alisha Wainwright in 2019. "She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait," a separate source added.
"It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected. The fear is that more tough times are in store," the insider continued.
On Tuesday, June 18, Timberlake was arrested for driving while under the influence in Sag Harbor, N.Y. "He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody," a source claimed. "He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out."
The police report alleged the chart-topper's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."
"A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance," they continued.
Timberlake addressed the situation during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour stop in Chicago, telling the crowd, "It’s been a tough week. I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."
