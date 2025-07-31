or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health
OK LogoHEALTH

Justin Timberlake Reveals 'Debilitating' Lyme Disease Diagnosis After Fans Complained About His 'Lazy' and 'Mediocre' Performances on Tour

photo of Justin Timberlake
Source: mega

Justin Timberlake admitted he was 'shocked' when he learned he had Lyme disease.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 31 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Timberlake revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The singer, 44, shared the news in a lengthy Thursday, July 31, Instagram post, where he also reflected on his headline-making tour coming to an end.

The father-of-two noted he's a "pretty private person" but wanted to inform fans "what's been going on with me" after countless people called his recent concerts "lazy."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Timberlake's Lyme Disease Symptoms

Image of Justin Timberlake was suffering from nerve pain, fatigue and more before he was diagnosed.
Source: mega

Justin Timberlake was suffering from nerve pain, fatigue and more before he was diagnosed.

"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes," the star explained. "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of the vocalist decided to continue his tour despite the health complication.
Source: mega

The vocalist decided to continue his tour despite the health complication.

"When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure," JT confessed. "But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling."

"I’m so glad I kept going. Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget," he gushed.

MORE ON:
HEALTH

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Timberlake thanked wife Jessica Biel and their two sons for their 'unconditional love.'
Source: mega

Timberlake thanked wife Jessica Biel and their two sons for their 'unconditional love.'

"I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted," the actor continued. "Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too."

The *NSYNC alum concluded his upload by writing to wife Jessica Biel and their sons, Silas and Phineas, telling them, "nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way…With love, JT."

Fans Had Complained About His Performances

Image of some fans had complained about the star's 'lazy' performances before he revealed his diagnosis.
Source: mega

Some fans had complained about the star's 'lazy' performances before he revealed his diagnosis.

The update comes on the heels of some fans complaining about his recent concerts, as attendees at Romania's Electric Castle Festival felt his performance was "lackluster." They also noted how JT relied on the audience to sing most of his hit "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

People whined once again at his July 30 show in Turkey, with fans alleging he was acting "lazy" and "tired" on the stage.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.