Justin Timberlake Reveals 'Debilitating' Lyme Disease Diagnosis After Fans Complained About His 'Lazy' and 'Mediocre' Performances on Tour

"I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted," the actor continued. "Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too."

The *NSYNC alum concluded his upload by writing to wife Jessica Biel and their sons, Silas and Phineas, telling them, "nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way…With love, JT."