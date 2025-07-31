Justin Timberlake Reveals 'Debilitating' Lyme Disease Diagnosis After Fans Complained About His 'Lazy' and 'Mediocre' Performances on Tour
Justin Timberlake revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
The singer, 44, shared the news in a lengthy Thursday, July 31, Instagram post, where he also reflected on his headline-making tour coming to an end.
The father-of-two noted he's a "pretty private person" but wanted to inform fans "what's been going on with me" after countless people called his recent concerts "lazy."
Justin Timberlake's Lyme Disease Symptoms
"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes," the star explained. "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."
"When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure," JT confessed. "But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling."
"I’m so glad I kept going. Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget," he gushed.
"I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted," the actor continued. "Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too."
The *NSYNC alum concluded his upload by writing to wife Jessica Biel and their sons, Silas and Phineas, telling them, "nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way…With love, JT."
Fans Had Complained About His Performances
The update comes on the heels of some fans complaining about his recent concerts, as attendees at Romania's Electric Castle Festival felt his performance was "lackluster." They also noted how JT relied on the audience to sing most of his hit "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
People whined once again at his July 30 show in Turkey, with fans alleging he was acting "lazy" and "tired" on the stage.