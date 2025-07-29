or
Justin Timberlake Fans Beg 'Tired' Singer to Take a 'Break' From Touring After 'Lazy' Concert Backlash: 'It's a Mediocre Performance'

Photo of Justin Timberlake.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour concludes in Turkey on Wednesday, July 30.

Profile Image

July 29 2025, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

Should Justin Timberlake say "Bye Bye Bye" to touring?

The famed singer is facing backlash from fans for appearing "tired" and "lazy" during the final leg of his Forget Tomorrow world tour — which is scheduled to come to an end in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, July 30.

A mixture of concerns and outrage has heightened over the past few months after many concertgoers expressed disappointment in Timberlake for an apparent lack of live singing and what they felt was a "bare-minimum" show.

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour Nears Its End

Image of the pop star was criticized for allegedly giving a 'lazy' performance on stage.
Source: MEGA

The pop star was criticized for allegedly giving a 'lazy' performance on stage.

Timberlake's followers put their feelings on full display in the comments section of the former *NSYNC frontman's latest Instagram post highlighting his recent concert in the country of Georgia.

"Georgiaaaa! That was fun. 2 more shows y’all! 🇬🇪," Timberlake captioned his post before heading to Baku, Azerbaijan, for his second to last concert on Sunday, July 27.

Singer Slammed for 'Mediocre' Performance

Image of Justin Timberlake fans have disapproved of his on-stage presence lately.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake fans have disapproved of his on-stage presence lately.

Beneath the "Mirrors" singer's post, some fans showcased their support while others criticized the pop star's performance efforts.

"I can’t believe it’s almost over! Going to miss you so much, but I know you are TIRED!!! So rest up good and we can do it all over again!" one supporter wrote, as another added: "I saw you in Atlanta in November and you were amazing. Best concert I’ve been to. I think you just need a break and to recharge. You’ve been doing this tour for a year."

Image of Justin Timberlake was slammed for allowing the crowd to carry the singing of his songs.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake was slammed for allowing the crowd to carry the singing of his songs.

Meanwhile, a critic questioned, "Why he treating performing like a side job?!" and an additional hater asked, "Since when is the audience getting paid for their performance?"

"Imagine paying $600 to watch the crowd at a Justin Timberlake concert sing his songs," someone else snubbed, as another complained: "Justin Timberlake really thought he could do the bare minimum & get away with it? Nah. People didn’t drop $500 to watch a lifeless karaoke act. No energy, no vocals, just vibes gone wrong. The crowd walking out says it all. It’s a mediocre performance. It’s time to stop!"

Justin Timberlake Late to Headline Music Festival

Image of Justin Timberlake headlined the Electric Castle music festival in Romania earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake headlined the Electric Castle music festival in Romania earlier this month.

Timberlake also faced backlash earlier this month after performing at the Electric Castle music festival in Romania, leaving fans unimpressed.

A video of his time on stage went viral on TikTok, as social media users called him out for seemingly allowing the audience to take over during his hit song "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Source: @andreeamadalina.ene/X

As one individual ridiculed Timberlake for "taking the day off on stage," a second fan mentioned how the "Better Place" hitmaker arrived late before "singing like five words" during each song.

"You come to my country, I pay a lot of money, it's pouring rain," they added. "I've been waiting for you all day to come up on stage. You were late, first of all."

