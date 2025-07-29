Justin Timberlake Fans Beg 'Tired' Singer to Take a 'Break' From Touring After 'Lazy' Concert Backlash: 'It's a Mediocre Performance'

Should Justin Timberlake say "Bye Bye Bye" to touring?

The famed singer is facing backlash from fans for appearing "tired" and "lazy" during the final leg of his Forget Tomorrow world tour — which is scheduled to come to an end in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, July 30.

A mixture of concerns and outrage has heightened over the past few months after many concertgoers expressed disappointment in Timberlake for an apparent lack of live singing and what they felt was a "bare-minimum" show.