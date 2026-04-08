Justin Trudeau's Son Says His Dad Is 'Happy' With Girlfriend Katy Perry: 'She's Super Nice'

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Source: Can't Be Censored/YouTube Justin Trudeau’s son is sharing his thoughts on his dad’s relationship with Katy Perry.

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“When I’m really happy with a song [I] send it [to her],” Xavier shared, revealing that the “Roar” singer has become a supportive presence in his music journey. “She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change.” “She’s super nice. She’s super down to earth. She’s great,” he added. “I think that my dad’s happy so that’s important.”

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Source: Can't Be Censored/YouTube

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Of course, dating someone as famous as Katy comes with attention — but Xavier said he’s used to it. Growing up in the spotlight, he admitted the constant buzz doesn’t faze him much anymore. He even compared seeing photos of the couple to something totally normal. According to Xavier, spotting a picture of his dad with the brunette babe is “just like any other picture of my dad and my mom. Or just my dad.”

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Source: Can't Be Censored/YouTube;@katyperry/Instagram Xavier Trudeau revealed that the pop star has been supportive of his music career.

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When it comes to dealing with public opinion, Xavier has learned to tune it out — for the most part. “I’ve been told my whole life, ‘Don’t read comments,’” he said, noting that he’s grown up surrounded by public attention thanks to both of his parents. “My life is so crazy sometimes. I’m like, What is my life? What the h---?” Xavier shared. “I just laugh. The reality of it is, it’s my life. What can I do? What can I change?”

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His mom, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has built her own career as a speaker, author and mental health advocate.

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Source: @nowtoronto/X The young musician described the pop star as 'super nice' and down-to-earth.

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Even so, Xavier admitted that people can still be negative. “The hate, it gets to me sometimes,” he said. “I guess it’s built into my brain, I think of it as when someone comments on my video, when someone shares my video, when someone likes it, it just helps me.”

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This isn’t the first time he’s spoken positively about Katy. Just last month, he had nothing but good things to say after spending time with her. “She's cool, she's nice. We talked for hours about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff,” Xavier said on the “Now Toronto” podcast.

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Source: MEGA Justin Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.