or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Justin Trudeau
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Trudeau's Son Says His Dad Is 'Happy' With Girlfriend Katy Perry: 'She's Super Nice'

justin trudeau katy perry relationship comments
Source: @xavtrudeau_/Instagram;Can't Be Censored/YouTube;@katyperry/Instagram

Justin Trudeau’s son shared his thoughts on his dad dating Katy Perry, calling her 'super nice.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 8 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau’s son is weighing in on his dad’s headline-making romance.

During an April 8 episode of the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast, aspiring musician Xavier James Trudeau opened up about how he really feels about the former politician dating pop superstar Katy Perry.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Justin Trudeau’s son is sharing his thoughts on his dad’s relationship with Katy Perry.
Source: Can't Be Censored/YouTube

Justin Trudeau’s son is sharing his thoughts on his dad’s relationship with Katy Perry.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“When I’m really happy with a song [I] send it [to her],” Xavier shared, revealing that the “Roar” singer has become a supportive presence in his music journey. “She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change.”

“She’s super nice. She’s super down to earth. She’s great,” he added. “I think that my dad’s happy so that’s important.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Can't Be Censored/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, dating someone as famous as Katy comes with attention — but Xavier said he’s used to it. Growing up in the spotlight, he admitted the constant buzz doesn’t faze him much anymore.

He even compared seeing photos of the couple to something totally normal. According to Xavier, spotting a picture of his dad with the brunette babe is “just like any other picture of my dad and my mom. Or just my dad.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Xavier Trudeau revealed that the pop star has been supportive of his music career.
Source: Can't Be Censored/YouTube;@katyperry/Instagram

Xavier Trudeau revealed that the pop star has been supportive of his music career.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to dealing with public opinion, Xavier has learned to tune it out — for the most part.

“I’ve been told my whole life, ‘Don’t read comments,’” he said, noting that he’s grown up surrounded by public attention thanks to both of his parents.

“My life is so crazy sometimes. I’m like, What is my life? What the h---?” Xavier shared. “I just laugh. The reality of it is, it’s my life. What can I do? What can I change?”

MORE ON:
Justin Trudeau

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

His mom, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has built her own career as a speaker, author and mental health advocate.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The young musician described the pop star as 'super nice' and down-to-earth.
Source: @nowtoronto/X

The young musician described the pop star as 'super nice' and down-to-earth.

Article continues below advertisement

Even so, Xavier admitted that people can still be negative.

“The hate, it gets to me sometimes,” he said. “I guess it’s built into my brain, I think of it as when someone comments on my video, when someone shares my video, when someone likes it, it just helps me.”

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time he’s spoken positively about Katy. Just last month, he had nothing but good things to say after spending time with her.

She's cool, she's nice. We talked for hours about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff,” Xavier said on the “Now Toronto” podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Justin Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Justin shares Xavier with his ex-wife Sophie, along with their two other children, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. The former couple split in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Sophie previously shared insight into how they’re making coparenting work.

“We have separate lives, but we have one family life,” Sophie explained on the “Arlene Is Alone” podcast. “You need a common, conscious decision that our family is our greatest creation and we’re going to feed it together, no matter if we’re on different life paths.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.