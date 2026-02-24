Justin Trudeau's Son Reveals He's Met Dad's Girlfriend Katy Perry: 'She's Nice and Cool'
Feb. 24 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET
Justin Trudeau’s son, Xavier James Trudeau, is opening up about his connection with his dad’s new girlfriend, Katy Perry.
“She's cool, she's nice. We talked for hours about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff,” Xavier said on the “Now Toronto” podcast.
He also shared that he recently attended Drake’s son’s birthday party, where the rapper offered him some music advice.
Justin shares Xavier with ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, along with their other children, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.
Sophie, who split from Justin in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, talked about his PDA-filled romance with Katy on the “Arlene Is Alone” podcast.
“We’re human beings and stuff affects us. Normal. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise," Sophie said.
“I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers. Right, we're humans," she added. "What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision.”
- Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Grégoire Addresses His Relationship With Katy Perry
- Katy Perry and New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau Can't Stop Flirting in Adorable Moment During Switzerland Event: Watch
- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Whirlwind Romance Has 'Cooled Down' After Politician Wasn't 'Thrilled' About Their Dinner Date Leaking: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She also explained how she and Justin are navigating coparenting their three children.
“We have separate lives, but we have one family life,” she said. “You need a common, conscious decision that our family is our greatest creation and we’re going to feed it together, no matter if we’re on different life paths.”
Just a month ago, Katy was spotted winking at Justin while supporting him at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 20.
The “Thinking of You” singer cheered him on from The Female Quotient lounge, subtly showing affection while Justin spoke on stage.
“Canada’s former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his girlfriend, pop star Katy Perry, joined us in the FQ Lounge at #WEF26,” The Female Quotient captioned an Instagram Reel. “Katy was supporting Justin as he and Katie Telford, his former Chief of Staff, reminded us that it’s not enough to just notice a lack of women and diversity in the room; we have to design systems that actually bring women and under‑represented voices forward and give them space to lead. That’s why spaces like The FQ Lounge in #Davos make a difference.”
The post added, “The room was packed, the energy was high and Katy kept it low-key, cheering them on. A reminder that showing up matters 😉.”