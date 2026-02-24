Justin Trudeau's Son Reveals He's Met Dad's Girlfriend Katy Perry: 'She's Nice and Cool'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau’s son, Xavier James Trudeau, is opening up about his connection with his dad’s new girlfriend, Katy Perry. “She's cool, she's nice. We talked for hours about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff,” Xavier said on the “Now Toronto” podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nowtoronto/X Xavier Trudeau said Katy Perry is 'cool' and 'nice.'

Article continues below advertisement

He also shared that he recently attended Drake’s son’s birthday party, where the rapper offered him some music advice. Justin shares Xavier with ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, along with their other children, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. Sophie, who split from Justin in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, talked about his PDA-filled romance with Katy on the “Arlene Is Alone” podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’re human beings and stuff affects us. Normal. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise," Sophie said. “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers. Right, we're humans," she added. "What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision.”

Article continues below advertisement

justin trudeau’s son reveals he met Katy Perry and she was very nice and cool. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/id0hhMtRwl — . (@likeathornrose) February 23, 2026 Source: @likeathornrose/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nowtoronto/X Xavier Trudeau said he and Katy Perry talked about music.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She also explained how she and Justin are navigating coparenting their three children. “We have separate lives, but we have one family life,” she said. “You need a common, conscious decision that our family is our greatest creation and we’re going to feed it together, no matter if we’re on different life paths.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Justin Trudeau shares three kids with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a month ago, Katy was spotted winking at Justin while supporting him at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 20. The “Thinking of You” singer cheered him on from The Female Quotient lounge, subtly showing affection while Justin spoke on stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katy Perry was previously engaged to Orlando Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @femalequotient/Instagram Justin Trudeau spoke at an event in Switzerland.