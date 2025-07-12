NEWS NFL Drops the Hammer: Justin Tucker Faces 10-Game Suspension Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Source: MEGA The NFL suspended Justin Tucker for 10 games amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

The NFL is suspending kicker Justin Tucker for violating league policy following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Baltimore Ravens standout is off the team after reports of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists at eight spas in the Baltimore area emerged.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Justin Tucker is the star kicker for the Baltimore Ravens.

Article continues below advertisement

NFL reporter Adam Schefter revealed Tucker will miss the first 10 games of the 2025 season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Adam Schefter is an ESPN NFL insider known for breaking major news.

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker's representation released a statement after news of the suspension broke, saying: "We are disappointed with the NFL's decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements."

Article continues below advertisement

"In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend," the message continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jtuck9/INSTAGRAM Justin Tucker was suspended after an alleged sexual misconduct scandal.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Currently without a team, Tucker faces an uphill battle if he hopes to play again, as he won’t be eligible until Week 11 of the upcoming season.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the allegations surfaced, Tucker has stepped forward to deny the claims against him. "I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider," he asserted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Justin Tucker's suspension is a major blow, casting doubt on his future and legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

"These claims are simply not true. Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years. I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever," he continued. "It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry. I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker emphasized, "Physical therapy and massage therapy are a large part of why I’ve been consistently healthy and available during the football season. In fact, both my wife and I continue to count so many of those professionals as our friends. I absolutely respect the massage therapy profession and more so the individuals who work as massage therapists."