NFL Drops the Hammer: Justin Tucker Faces 10-Game Suspension Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The NFL is suspending kicker Justin Tucker for violating league policy following allegations of sexual misconduct.
The former Baltimore Ravens standout is off the team after reports of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists at eight spas in the Baltimore area emerged.
NFL reporter Adam Schefter revealed Tucker will miss the first 10 games of the 2025 season.
Tucker's representation released a statement after news of the suspension broke, saying: "We are disappointed with the NFL's decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements."
"In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend," the message continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Currently without a team, Tucker faces an uphill battle if he hopes to play again, as he won’t be eligible until Week 11 of the upcoming season.
Since the allegations surfaced, Tucker has stepped forward to deny the claims against him.
"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider," he asserted.
"These claims are simply not true. Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years. I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever," he continued. "It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry. I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."
Tucker emphasized, "Physical therapy and massage therapy are a large part of why I’ve been consistently healthy and available during the football season. In fact, both my wife and I continue to count so many of those professionals as our friends. I absolutely respect the massage therapy profession and more so the individuals who work as massage therapists."
Despite his innocence claims, Tucker was released by the Ravens on May 5. At 35 years old, he has enjoyed 13 seasons in the NFL, but this suspension may impact his chances of returning to the league.