Meet JUV: The New Activewear Brand That Will Keep You Moving In Style All Of 2023
The holiday season is upon us and so are New Year’s resolutions. While we’re all a little familiar with short lived ‘healthy habit’ commitments, JUV is providing a little added motivation to get moving with their chic, yet, comfortable activewear. Step into 2023 with JUV exuding confidence, class and most importantly, your most empowered self.
Founded in Israel by Yuval Barak, JUV has already made a splash around the world, and is ready to take on the U.S. market in stride. An activewear brand that aims to simplify your lifestyle and add to your aspirations, get ready to keep it JUVin and move with meaning in 2023. As JUV prepares to make its industry footprint as an athleisure wear favorite in 2023, the company’s primary goal is to foster a community of passionate women who share the same values, excitement and commitment to holistic health. A brand that champions self-love, body confidence and intentionality, JUV's desire is for their customers to exude their most sporty, sexy, worthy, and capable self. Born out of love with the aim of flattering every body type with a variety of cuts, fabrics, styles and colorways that meet the needs for quality, toning, comfort and flexibility, the countdown to JUV’s highly-anticipated US launch will deliver a new and much needed evolution to the athleisure industry.
Whether you’re new to the health and wellness lifestyle, a health nut junkie, or a little of both, athleisure and athleticwear will continue to take over in 2023. New to the scene, and surely at the forefront, JUV is entering the industry with not only sets to keep you moving, but also a message. Aiming to inspire their consumers, the backbone messaging, “However you move, we support it,” is what the brand wants every person to feel when they sweat in a JUV set. Stay tuned and get stoked because there’s nothing on the market just like JUV.